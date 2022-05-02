Columbus man arrested for drugs, firearms

COLUMBUS – A 36-year-old Columbus man is currently in Columbia County Jail after being arrested Friday for several felony counts against him following a drug investigation.
According to a press release from Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner, the Columbus Police Department executed a drug- and firearm-related search warrant in the 300 block of West School Street on Friday.
As a result of this search warrant, Michael J. Wagener, 36, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of felony bail jumping, the release said. Wagener has a previous open felony case in Columbia County Circuit Court.
A firearm, drugs, drug paraphernalia, electronics and cash were seized from the residence, according to the release.
The Columbus Police Department was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Fall River Police Department K9 unit, Rio Police Department, and Columbia County Health and Human Services.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.