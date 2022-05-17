Columbus man arrested for his 8th offense of OWI

COLUMBUS – A 49-year-old Columbus man was charged with his 8th offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated on Sunday after his vehicle was clocked traveling 25 miles over the speed limit in a residential area.

According to the press release from the Columbus Police Department, when the officer pulled over John K. Roussel, there was an alcohol bottle in the front passenger seat and Roussel appeared intoxicated.

Roussel participated in a field sobriety test but refused a Breathalyzer test. A search warrant was filed for his blood. He was taken to Columbia County Jail after being arrested for his 8th OWI and resisting or obstructing an officer.

According to the press release, Roussel was physically and verbally abusive and attempted to try to bite an officer.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.