Columbus man arrested for Neosho bank robbery

JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Columbus man was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with the bank robbery that occurred at the Horicon State Bank in Neosho on Wednesday.

Alan Schade is currently housed in the Dodge County Jail.

According to the press release from Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, deputies responded at 3:19 p.m. to an alarm at Horicon Bank, 226 S. Schuyler St., Neosho. There were no injuries and no weapon was displayed in the robbery, the release said.

The sheriff's office released little other information at the time of the robbery and Sheriff Dale Schmidt said that was to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“This expeditious, yet thorough investigation was a collaborative effort between the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a press release. “Various other law enforcement agencies also assisted in the investigative process.”

Schmidt said, “This was not simply a Detective Bureau success, but included our Communications Officers and the Patrol Division as well as so many played a role in this investigation,” Schmidt said.