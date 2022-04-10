Columbus man dies following motorized skateboard accident

COLUMBUS – A 26-year-old Columbus man was pronounced dead on Saturday evening after he lost control of a motorized skateboard and crashed the device.

According to a press release from Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner, Columbus Police and paramedics were dispatched to the 700 block of Fuller Street at 6:18 p.m.

On arrival officers determined the victim was riding a motorized skateboard on the roadway, lost control, and crashed. No other vehicles or persons were involved. He was not wearing a helmet.

Lifesaving efforts began immediately. UW Hospital’s Med Flight helicopter was requested and responded. The victim was eventually pronounced deceased at the scene by a Med Flight Physician.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

The accident remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.

The Columbus Police Department was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Lifestar EMS, Columbus Fire Department, UW Hospital Med Flight, and the Columbia County Medical Examiners Office.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.