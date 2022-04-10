Columbus man dies following motorized skateboard accident

COLUMBUS – A 26-year-old Columbus man was pronounced dead on Saturday evening after he lost control of a motorized skateboard and crashed the device.
According to a press release from Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner, Columbus Police and paramedics were dispatched to the 700 block of Fuller Street at 6:18 p.m.
On arrival officers determined the victim was riding a motorized skateboard on the roadway, lost control, and crashed. No other vehicles or persons were involved. He was not wearing a helmet.
Lifesaving efforts began immediately. UW Hospital’s Med Flight helicopter was requested and responded. The victim was eventually pronounced deceased at the scene by a Med Flight Physician.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
The accident remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.
The Columbus Police Department was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Lifestar EMS, Columbus Fire Department, UW Hospital Med Flight, and the Columbia County Medical Examiners Office.
Photos from Saturday's WIAA Division 2 wrestling regional tournament at Lodi High School
Zane Licht
Lodi's Zane Licht (left) and Portage's Lowell Arnold compete in the finals at 152 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School.
Brock Beyer
Lodi heavyweight Brock Beyer reacts after pinning Portage's Javier Moytol-Hernandez in overtime in the finals at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament his team played host to.
Jackson Whitney
Mauston/Necedah's Jackson Whitney (right) tries to control Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph's Alex Yelk in the finals at 138 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School. Whitney won, 5-2.
Chandler Curtis
Lodi's Chandler Curtis (top) looks up at the scoreboard during his match against Portage's Landon Heitmeier in the finals at 132 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School.
Alex Yelk
Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph's Alex Yelk (right) competes in the finals at 138 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School.
Brandon Dolata
Mauston/Necedah's Brandon Dolata (right) tries to get in position for a reversal before doing so then pinning Lodi's Kylar Clemens in the finals at 145 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School.
Lowell Arnold, Zane Licht
Portage's Lowell Arnold (left) and Lodi's Zane Licht compete in the finals at 152 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School.
Logan Olmsted, Mason Lane
Lodi's Mason Lane (right) and Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph's Logan Olmsted compete in the finals at 160 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School.
Logan Olmsted, Mason Lane
Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph's Logan Olmsted (left) and Lodi's Mason Lane compete in the finals at 160 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School.
Espyn Sweers, Jordan Starr
Portage's Jordan Starr (back) and Mauston/Necedah's Espyn Sweers compete in the finals at 170 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School.
Espyn Sweers
Mauston/Necedah's Espyn Sweers (right) competes in the finals at 170 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School.
Jordan Starr
Portage's Jordan Starr (top) competes against Mauston/Necedah's Espyn Sweers in the finals at 170 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School.
Dalton Hoehn
Mauston/Necedah's Dalton Hoehn (front) competes against Wisconsin Dells' Dylan Warren in the finals at 182 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School.
Dylan Warren, Dalton Hoehn
Wisconsin Dells' Dylan Warren (bottom) and Mauston/Necedah's Dalton Hoehn compete in the finals at 182 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School.
Jack Callen, Isaiah Groskopf
Portage's Jack Callen (top) tries to turn Lodi's Isaiah Groskopf in the finals at 195 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School.
Wyatt Ripp
Lodi's Wyatt Ripp (left) competes with Portage's Pierce Kristof in the finals at 220 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School.
Pierce Kristof
Portage's Pierce Kristof (top) competes with Lodi's Wyatt Ripp in the finals at 220 pounds during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School.
Javier Moytol-Hernandez
Portage's Javier Moytol-Hernandez (bottom) fights to keep from being pinned during his bout with Lodi's Brock Beyer in the heavyweight finals during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
