Columbus man faces felony for attempting to strangle officer

COLUMBUS – A 39-year-old Columbus man was placed on a $10,000 signature bond on Thursday after allegedly attempting to strangle a Columbus Police Officer the night before.

Branden Kennedy faces felony counts of battery or threat of a law enforcement officer and strangulation and suffocation along with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. If convicted of either of the felonies, he could face up to three years of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision.

Kennedy appeared before Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Voigt, who set a return date of Aug. 26.

According to a press release from Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner, the Columbus Police Department was conducting a disorderly conduct investigation at a residence in Columbus on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. Kennedy allegedly lunged at the officer. The officer fell the ground, striking his head, and was strangled and choked by Kennedy. A stun gun was used but was not effective.

Upon arrival of a Columbia County Sheriff's Deputy and his K-9, Kennedy continued to be defiant, but was eventually taken into custody. He was transported to the Prairie Ridge Health Clinic. While at the hospital, Kennedy became violent again and the stun gun was used additional times with limited results. Medical staff were able to sedate him.