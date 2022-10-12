Columbus man found guilty of robbing Neosho bank while wearing GPS monitor

JUNEAU — A Columbus man has been found guilty of robbing the Horicon State Bank in Neosho in January.

Alan Schade, 44, entered no-contest pleas to felony counts of robbery of a financial institution and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of theft. He was wearing a GPS monitor at the time of the Jan. 26 robbery and another one in Jefferson County two days before, investigators found.

Schade appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger, who found Schade guilty and dismissed but read into the record several other charges against him. Schade could face 25 years in prison followed up by 15 years of an extended supervision on the robbery charge.

District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in a press release that he will be recommending 15 years in prison but may also recommend up to 18 years of supervision.

“Successfully robbing a bank is not possible,” Klomberg said. “With all the techniques employed through modern police investigation along with the excellent work performed by our Sheriff’s Office, there is just no way to be successful committing this type of crime. Given the likely penalties that will be handed down by the court, bank robbery really does not pay.”

According to the criminal complaint:

A Dodge County detective responded to the bank on Jan. 26 following a bank alarm at 3:19 p.m. Two bank tellers said a man — later identified as Schade — gave a note to one of them. The note told the bank employees to put everything in a bag and that no one would get hurt, and Schade passed a plastic grocery back to one of the tellers.

The bag was filled with cash with known and documented serial numbers. Schade then left in a truck that he had parked in the parking lot.

The tellers believed Schade had entered the bank around noon the same day and asked for deposit slips but did not complete any bank transaction before leaving. At that time, Schade was in different clothing, but he left in the same vehicle. Although the license plate wasn’t visible in the security video from the bank that police viewed at the time of the robbery, they were able to make out the video in the earlier incident. The plate was registered to Schade.

In addition, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sent a crime alert regarding a bank robbery in Jefferson County on Jan. 24. Schade was believed to be the suspect in that bank robbery as well and involved in other criminal activity in Jefferson County. Schade has not entered a plea in Jefferson County, but the Dodge County case may be consolidated with the Jefferson County case prior to sentencing.

Schade was located in Waterloo on Jan. 27 and had the money that had been marked by the bank in his possession, according to the criminal complaint. The owner of the home where Schade was found consented to a search, and law enforcement located clothing that matched the clothes worn during the bank robberies.

Schade was brought to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office where it was noticed that he was wearing a GPS ankle monitor related to a Waukesha County case. The detective was able to get GPS data that showed Schade was at a bank in Ixonia on Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. when it was robbed and at the bank in Neosho on Jan. 26 at both noon and 3:17 p.m.

Schade’s sentencing in Dodge County is scheduled for Jan. 4.