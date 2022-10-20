Columbus moves closer to rejoining Eastern Columbia County Court

COLUMBUS – The city of Columbus is moving forward with rejoining the Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court.

The Columbus City Council discussed the next steps to return to the Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court (ECCJMC) during its committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday.

Columbus City Council President Ian Gray said that they were discussing the merger in order to attempt to get Columbus confirmed as a member by November. The ECCJMC Committee will be meeting on Nov. 2 to consider the possibility of Columbus rejoining the court.

Citing budget concerns, Columbus City Council voted unanimously to discontinue having its own municipal court that serves the citizens of Columbus in hopes of returning to a joint court on Sept. 29.

The court is scheduled to close at the end of Columbus Municipal Judge Ed Schellin’s term in 2023. The city of Columbus adopted the municipal court ordinance in 2018 with the court opening on May 1, 2019 and operating out of Columbus City Hall. Prior to that Columbus was part of the Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court.

Gray said that the timing would allow the ECCJMC committee an opportunity to plan their budget if Columbus is approved to rejoin in 2023.

“I think that would be the best-case scenario,” Gray said.

Other cities and villages in the joint municipal court are: Arlington, Cambria, Fall River, Friesland, Lodi, Pardeeville, Poynette, Randolph, Rio, and Wyocena, and the town of Columbus, the town of Dekorra, and the town of Lodi.