Columbus parents told of racist photo posted by two students

COLUMBUS – A letter was sent to parents with students in the Columbus School District Wednesday morning informing them that two boys enrolled at the high school had posed for a photo with one dressed like a Ku Klux Klan member holding a noose around the neck of the other student.

The photo was posted to social media and other students reported the photo to adults, according to the letter from school administrators. It was not clear where or when the photo was posted to social media the letter did not state if the photo had been removed.

The matter was immediately investigated and reported to the Columbus Police Department.

“The incident does not reflect the values of our school, our district and our community,” Columbus High School Principal Jon Rouse said in the letter. “While we cannot share details due to our responsibility to protect student confidentiality, those involved may face disciplinary action, per district policy.”

Rouse said school staff would speak with students about the incident in the near future.

“We are grateful for the students who came forward and reported this to adults. We encourage all our students to do the same if they encounter an issue like this in the future,” Rouse said in the letter. “Our staff works hard to build trusting relationships with our students, and we want them to feel comfortable approaching staff with any concerns.”