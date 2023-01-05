 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbus Police are back to full staff

New officers

From left: Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner, Columbus Police Sergeant Mike Rosecky and Mayor Mary Arnold pose for a photo on Tuesday following Rosecky being sworn in as a member of the department. 

 TERRI PEDERSON, DAILY CITIZEN

COLUMBUS – Two police officers were sworn in to the Columbus Police Department roster on Tuesday night at the Columbus City Council meeting,  filling the final two spots on the roster.

“It is a pretty happy occasion for us,” Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner said. “We have not been up-to-staff for several years, and this will put us at 10, which we are authorized for.”

The ceremony was held at the Columbus City Council meeting with members Sergeant Mike Rosecky and Officer Matthew Dammen in attendance.

“I opted to do it this way to get more exposure for the Columbus Police Department,” Weiner said after the meeting. “I know other communities that do this as well.”

Weiner said that the department has been understaffed for several years.

Rosecky was recently with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy for 7½ years. He has an associate’s degree and grew up in the Beaver Dam area.

Dammen has been part-time with the Maple Bluff Police Department in Dane County for approximately a year. He has a bachelor’s degree and grew up in Sun Prairie.

”This puts us up to authorize staffing level of 10 sworn positions,” Weiner said. It has been a roller coaster for the last several years finding applicants. Less are choosing law enforcement as a career.”

Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellifson said that July 2017 was the last time that the police department was fully staffed.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

