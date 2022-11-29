 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbus Police search for woman whose vehicle struck crossing guard

Columbus Police are searching for a woman who appeared to have been aware she struck a crossing guard but did not stop on Monday afternoon. A canvas of the area produced a video clip of the offending vehicle shown here. It is a newer, white four-door Jeep.

 COLUMBUS POLICE DEPARTMENT

COLUMBUS – Columbus Police are searching for a woman who appeared to have realized that she struck a crossing guard but did not stop on Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Columbus Police Department, the incident occurred on West James Street and Dickason Boulevard around 1:15 p.m., the district said in an early release on Monday.

According to the release, the crossing guard had just completed helping two children cross the street and was in the roadway when they were struck by a passing vehicle. The crossing guard, who was dressed in a high visibility vest and had a stop sign, received minor injuries. The vehicle, traveling eastbound, continued on.

A canvas of the area produced a video clip of the offending vehicle. It is a newer, white four-door Jeep driven by a female. Columbus Police Department is attempting to locate and identify the operator.

Anyone with information can contact the Columbus Police Department via phone at (920) 623-5919, or email police@columbuswi.us. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Columbia County Crimestoppers at (800) 293-8477 or online via www.co.columbia.wi.us and click on Crimestoppers link on the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department home page.

Those involved in a traffic incident such as this are required by law to stop, Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner said in the release. The driver reportedly displayed a facial and physical response that indicated she was aware what had happened, but kept driving.

“Crossing Guards play a pivotal role in the safety of our community’s children and it’s imperative that drivers pay attention,” Weiner said. “It’s fortunate the injuries were minor but this should serve as an important reminder for all to be attentive.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

