COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council approved making an offer on a property that sits at 1400 Park Avenue in the city during its meeting on Tuesday.

The Columbus City Council approved a counteroffer made by the owners of the land for $560,000.

Councilperson Trina Reid was the only one who voted against purchasing the property.

“I just am still disinterested in the purchase of the property,” Reid said. “I don’t think we will be able to make the purchase back.”

Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said the city council has not adopted a specific plan for the property but he anticipates more details on how the property will develop once the property is secure.

The lot size is 7.55 acres and is a farm inside the city of Columbus that was traditionally known as the Dingee estate.

