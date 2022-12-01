Columbus readies for the return of the Holiday Train

COLUMBUS – Columbus is planning numerous fun activities to coincide with the arrival — its first in two years — of the Holiday Train on the evening of Dec. 9.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is traveling across the country for the first time after a two-year hiatus. There were virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021.

The official time of the train's arrival is expected to be 9:05 p.m. While citizens wait, there will be plenty to do beforehand, beginning at 7 p.m. The train is scheduled to stop for about a half-hour in Columbus.

“There will be performers, as well as an appearance by Santa Claus himself on the train,” Columbus Recreation Director Amy Jo Meyers said.

This year's performers include Alan Doyle, Tenille Townes, Mackenzie Porter and Lindsay Ell.

“This is a highly attended event and we essentially create a safety zone for at least a block around the train station and restrict vehicles, making it an extremely safe event for all,” Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner said. ”We were praised at the last holiday train event by the CP Rail for the physical security, barriers, and protocols we put into place.”

Those attending are encouraged to donate to local food banks. Non-perishable items may be donated in a collection area near the Amtrak station and near Julie’s Java House, which is next to the train station. The donations will be distributed to the Columbus/Fall River Food Pantry, Meyers said.

There will be warm-up areas around the train station as well at the Columbus Senior Center, 105 N. Dickason Blvd. It will be open as a warm-up shelter from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be games to play and crafts to make led by Columbus Library volunteers. Kids will also have an opportunity to visit with Santa, Meyers said.

Closer to the station, Julie’s Java House will be providing warm-up treats. The Salvation Army’s free hot cocoa will be served outside of Julie’s Java House beginning at 7 p.m., Meyers said. Julie’s Java House will be open as well and be selling hot dogs, sloppy joes, hot cider, sweet treats and Ghirardelli hot cocoa.

In addition there will be warming barrels set up in the Amtrak parking lot beginning at 7 p.m. The Rotary Club will be selling hot chocolate and cookies. The Kiwanis Group will be handing out candy canes and coloring books to kids while they wait for Santa and the train, Meyers said.

Around 7 p.m., North Ludington Street at Church Street and North Ludington Street at Middleton Street will be hard-closed, Weiner said.

“That means to access either side of the station you will have to divert via USH 151,”Weiner said. “Both East and West Church Streets will be posted no parking to avoid congestion. We will close West Church at both Dickason Boulevard and Spring Street to stop vehicles from traveling north on those respective streets,” Weiner said.

Parking to the north side of the tracks can be in the Meister Park Parking lot, Mullins Short Stop In and the Rotary Park parking lot, Weiner said. Parking on the south side of the tracks will be limited to street parking, anywhere south of Church Street, including the Boulevard. Depending on the turnout and needs, the municipal lot on Water Street as well as city hall are also available.

“I will have officers on both sides of the tracks, from N. Ludington Street to Spring Street,” Weiner said. “We will have barricades that entire length, tied together by crime scene tape, to keep people away from and off of the tracks.

“Once the train is gone we will maintain our positions until the area is very free of pedestrians,” Weiner said. “North Ludington Street will not be immediately opened up, which is always a point of contention for those who want to go north or south over the tracks. Safety is our highest priority and won’t be compromised for people who have to spend some time in traffic and are unhappy about it. We have been issued a permit to have the road closed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the hard-closed areas will only be opened when we feel it is safe to do so. Patience is going to be key.”