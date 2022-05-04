Columbus Redbud Day to be held May 14

COLUMBUS – Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Redbud Day celebration will be held on May 14 with both new and old activities honoring Columbus’ favorite type of tree.

“I really think the mix between the beer garden, the live music, and the BBQ cook-off we will bring people in,” Columbus Chamber of Commerce member Helen Klock said. “It’s going to be an experience that Columbus hasn’t had — well not, since I’ve been here.”

All the events are near Dickason Boulevard, where the redbud trees bloom.

The prince and princess contest will be at 11 a.m. at the Columbus Area Senior Center. The Badger Antique Motor Club Classic Car Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Columbus Senior Center parking lot. The Cercis Brewing Company beer garden will open at noon, and Bad Habit will perform from 1 until 4 p.m. on the main stage at Columbus City Hall. Klock said the Columbus Boy Scouts will also be selling food to those in attendance.

There are also several new events this year including the cornhole tournament, which starts at noon. There is a 50/50 raffle put on by the Columbus/Fall River Rotary and Cercis Brewing Company will have a BBQ cook-off from noon until 4 p.m.

“The cook-off has 11 contestants, with four judges from our various civic organizations, we will also be selling 40 community judging tickets that individuals can purchase, taste and judge,” Klock said.

The annual festival features the Columbus strain of the redbud tree. The festival is planned each year to coincide with the blooming of the trees, however Mother Nature is the deciding factor on whether or not the trees will be in bloom. The trees line Dickason Boulevard in Columbus.

