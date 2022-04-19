Columbus schools keep LGBT book as a choice in reading curriculum after a pair of complaints

COLUMBUS — The Columbus School Board voted to keep a book about gay youth struggling with identity in the curriculum as an optional book for seventh grade students to read after two families lodged complaints against the novel.

“Rainbow Boys" is a coming-of-age story about three teenage high school students "as their struggles with sexuality and intolerance draw them into a triangle of love, betrayal, and ultimately, friendship," according to a synopsis from author Alex Sanchez.

The book, published in 2003, is not required reading for students in Columbus but is an optional book for the seventh grade students in English Language Arts, according to Columbus Superintendent Annette Deuman. The students have 29 different choices in six different categories, and there is no title that they are required to read.

Two families approached the district with concerns about the book being an option for the students, Deuman said.

Ultimately, the Columbus School Board voted 6-1 in favor of supporting the administration’s recommendation, which was also supported by a review committee, to keep the book in the curriculum but notify families about the material being an option for students.

Columbus School Board president Julie Hajewski said that the board had three options on Monday night: Uphold the administration decision to keep the book an option in the curriculum; ask for more information; or go to more of a public hearing setting.

School Board member Tessie Sharrow said that along with the two complaints about "Rainbow Boys," there was four people who also asked for the book to remain an option in the social issues curriculum.

“When I look at the human development curriculum from what we received I am pretty familiar with it, because I wrote it three or four times while I worked here for 20 years as a school nurse and taught and worked in pediatrics for 11 years prior to that and raised three kids,” Sharrow said. “With that being said, I have a working knowledge of that curriculum.”

Sharrow said that the book does what the district strives to do by offering curriculum that addresses the needs of all kids.

“My major reason — besides that I don’t like banning books — is this is not a book that is required reading,” Sharrow said. “This is a choice and every single one of those areas would have issues that I would bet would be controversial if you dug into them.”

The research the administrators and district did was lengthy, Sharrow said.

“As a health educators, kids know more than we as parents wish they would,” Sharrow said. “It is awfully nice to have a forum where they can think about it with scholarly methodology.”

Sharrow said her belief was that students would want to read the unit for one of three reasons: Curiosity, to understand the issues, or if they are questioning what is going on in their body.

“These kids deserve to have an opportunity to look at things in a thoughtful way whether they are questioning, curious or want to be involved in a social issue that is huge in this country,” Sharrow said.

School Board member Lee Trask, who was the lone board member to vote against the book remaining in the curriculum, said he was concerned that a scene in the book that was sexually suggestive might have went too far and could violate state law.

He did support the subject matter being taught in the district.

“I can see it as an adult and say this is not pornographic and see the rationale behind it, but that is after being an adult for many years,” Trask said. “We have to keep in mind that we are talking about 12-year-olds and most of the 12-year-old kids I know are very immature without the life experiences to think of the broader implication of what is going on.”

Sharrow said what comes after that in the book is what is used at human growth and development and health curriculum where they discuss responsibility, long-term goals and making better choices.

“There is far more to the book than that,” Sharrow said. “It is relationships and responsibility to friends, respect for each other, it is understanding that people don’t think the same way that you do.”

Sharrow said you can’t just take out three sentences from the book.

Trask said he did like the general message of the book but wondered if there was some other book out there that could do the same without scenes that could be seen as questionable by some.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

