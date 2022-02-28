Columbus schools masking policy changes

Students riding to schools around the area as well as students in the Columbus School District will no longer be required to wear masks while on the busses or in the buildings after the CDC’s announcement Friday that most people no longer need to wear masks.

A letter went out to Columbus School District parents over the weekend stating that due to Columbia, Dane and Dodge counties being in the low community level of COVID-19 spread and having been for two weeks, masks in the Columbus School District will be voluntary beginning this week.

Students in Columbus have been required to wear masks the entire school year until Monday, while many districts in the area had students return without masks being required.

Columbus was following the advice of the CDC. However on Friday, the CDC revised its COVID guidance to ease mask use for healthy people to no longer require use of the masks.

“As a high level overview, areas with a high COVID-19 community level (about 30% of the U.S. population), masks would still be recommended,” according to the letter that went out to families. “For the remaining 70% of communities, areas with low or medium community level, masks are no longer recommended for the general public.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the district has followed and created metrics based on the CDC, WI DHS, and county health departments,” according to the letter. “The metric created at the beginning of the year is now outdated based on these new guidelines. It is anticipated that the WI DHS and local health departments will follow the CDC’s guidelines in the near future.”

Other area school districts anticipate a similar change for masking recommendations.

“I anticipate most districts, particularly in our region will follow the updated guidance and make the adjustment this week if they haven’t already,” Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said.

