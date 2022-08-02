Columbus sees an increase of CoV-2 levels in wastewater

COLUMBUS – The recent 90-day period wastewater trend report in Columbus indicated an increase in the SARS-CoV-2 level in the city’s wastewater.

Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson mentioned the increase during the Columbus City Council meeting on Monday.

“Our wastewater staff collect these samples from the influent flow and submit them to the state of Wisconsin Lab of Hygiene for analysis and reporting,” Ellefson said after the meeting. “The numbers they report were determined by measuring the amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus present in the wastewater. The virus levels have been adjusted (normalized) for the flow rate and number of people served by Columbus wastewater treatment center.”

For a recent 90-day period, the wastewater trend report indicated an increase in the SARS-CoV-2 levels over the past five samples, Ellefson said.

“Subsequent samples have decreased, but we want people to remain aware of the risks,” Ellefson said. “The community level of COVID in Columbia County is currently “high.”

Ellefson said the city is suggesting the following CDC guidelines, particularly if you have a health condition that places you at a higher risk:

• Wear a mask indoors in public

• Stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines

• Get tested if you have symptoms

• Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

• People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.