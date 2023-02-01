Columbus students benefit from Angel Funds

COLUMBUS – At a recent Columbus School Board meeting, the board accepted four donations that amounted to $270 to go into the Angel Funds Program.

In the current school year, organizations and individuals have donated $2,200 to the Angel Funds Program, which helps to pay for a student’s lunch account debt, Columbus School District Superintendent Jacob Flood said.

“The Angel Funds Program is implemented as a local program,” Flood said. “It is similar to programs implemented by several other districts. We are fortunate to have a community that supports the district as a whole. Additionally, we have individuals and organizations that generously donate for specific causes. A popular specific cause is helping assist with school nutrition funding for families in need. The Angel Funds Program helps assist families that might not have the means to keep positive lunch account balances.”

Flood said the concept of Angel Funds emerged in the spring of 2020.

“As the district was communicating with parents on reimbursement of leftover funds in lunch accounts, due to a halt of in-person learning in spring of 2020, some individuals asked if they could donate to families that needed the funds versus being reimbursed,” Flood said.

During the pandemic, school lunches were funded by the federal level, so the donations were not needed at that time, Flood said. However, after the free lunches ended at the beginning of this school year, community members started donating again and the district’s food service and business department worked at putting together the program.

“As a school community, we are aware of the impact that a nutritious meal has for student engagement and comfort,” Flood said. “It happens that our community has a similar awareness.”

Of course, free and reduced meal applications are available for families that qualify for assistance through federal programming, Flood said. Columbus Schools have noticed that the number of applications have dropped over the past couple of years.

“Our hypothesis is that the number of applications is a trickle-down effect from the last couple of years where meals were provided for all students,” Flood said. “As a district, we continue to try our best to communicate the free and reduced application process. We encourage families that are in need of assistance to fill out an application.”

There is more information and ways to donate available on the Columbus School District's website.

