Columbus students gaining new space in schools

COLUMBUS – Students in Columbus can now enjoy a part of the school that has been remodeled as construction crews have moved from Phase II to Phase III.

At Columbus High School, the new commons/lunchroom was opened last week with a brighter updated space for students to eat in while offering quicker lunch lines.

“I timed it the second day the space was opened,” Columbus High School Principal Jonathan Rouse said. “The lunch line was seven minutes from start to finish. It’s incredibly fast.”

There are now three lunch lines and a salad bar for students to choose from when they enter the lunch area and a variety of seating options to utilize, Columbus School District Facility Manager Troy Marshall said.

The former cafeteria/kitchen area will now be a flex conference room, Marshall said. It had one lunch line for students.

Voters approved a $30 million referendum in April 2020 to make significant upgrades to facilities and expand current buildings to address space issues. The district is adding space to the elementary school, upgrading the middle school and building an addition to the high school. Funds are also be earmarked to purchase land for future facility needs. Phase 1 of the project, which included renovating a third of the high school, was done over the summer months.

“It is really nice to have the change in the building,” student Max Reetz said.

Rouse said it was exciting to see the faces of both the students and staff when they saw the new section of the building.

“This building has already transformed,” Rouse said.

Marshall said the outside area, which had been the original main drive for the school, will have a plaza area for students to use for lunch or study area. It will also serve as the after school entrance and will have a lighted path coming from the parking lot to the area.

Deliveries will also go through that area and will have a close entrance to the kitchen, Marshall said.

Phase III at the high school, which includes the fitness area, health room and conference room is scheduled to be done in June with Phase IV occurring over the summer allowing students to return to the finished school in the fall, Marshall said.

Work is also continuing at Columbus Elementary School which will expand the school from a pre-kindergarten to second grade school to a pre-kindergarten to fifth grade school, Marshall said.

“We are pretty much doubling the space in the elementary school,” Marshall said.

The new section of the elementary school is currently being worked on which will include eight new classrooms, a two station gym, collaboration areas, and a brand new kitchen, Marshall said. A commons area and adding individual bathrooms for the youngest students is also being added into the classrooms.

The older section of the building will be worked on during the summer months.

“That building will look amazing when it is finished,” Marshall said.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.