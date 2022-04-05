Columbus takes another step closer to paying off TIF district

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council unanimously approved a resolution to terminate tax incremental finance district 3 in the city during its meeting on Monday.

While the council had agreed in February to close TIF district 3, under Wisconsin law, the city terminating the TIF district and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue must agree on a final accounting submission date by April 15, Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said.

The final accounting submission date is on April 4, 2023.

The TIF district was started in 2007, and the city has the funds to close out the district early, which would save on additional interest the city would pay for those years.

TIF district 3, which is the oldest active TIF district in Columbus, includes property near the Highway 16/151 interchange.

Tax incremental financing is a tool cities can us to encourage development. It allows property values within a set area to be frozen. Tax revenues from growth are then invested in private development or public infrastructure.

For example, developer agreements can be negotiated to generally allow no- or low-interest loans to be issued to developers, or cities can use the proceeds to install infrastructure like streets, lighting, sewers and water lines.

When properties are taxed after completion, the increased valuation can pay for the investments made by the city and by the investors. Higher valuations increase the tax base, also helping to offset costs.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

