Columbus to replace squad car

COLUMBUS – Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner updated the Columbus City Council on Tuesday on plans of purchasing a new squad car.

Weiner said they are looking at purchasing a 2023 Ford Police Interceptor from Countryside Ford at state contract pricing. The department has a 2017 squad car that is nearing the end of its usefulness and put at the bottom of the department’s rotation.

Weiner said he is requesting the purchase using money in the department’s budget that would have been used for the salaries of officers; however, the department has run with several vacancies this year.

If the squad is purchased it would arrive in the spring. Emergency equipment would be added following the purchase.

The Columbus City Council will have final approval of purchasing the squad in October.