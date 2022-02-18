Columbus to save some funds with early closure of tax incremental finance district

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council unanimously approved closing the city's Tax Incremental Finance District 3 during its regular Columbus City council meeting Wednesday.

Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said the TIF was started in 2007 and the city has the funds to close out the TIF early which would save on additional interest the city would pay for those years.

Tax Incremental Financing or a Tax Incremental District involves the purchase of land by a municipality to meet a particular need. It allows taxes to be deferred on properties developed within the district.

Developer agreements are negotiated that generally allow no- or low-interest loans to be issued to developers and for cities to install infrastructure such as streets, lighting, sewers and water lines.

When properties are taxed after completion, the increased valuation can pay for the investments made by the city and by the investors. Higher valuations increase the tax base, also helping to offset costs.

Ellefson said that the city would save around $9,000 in interest next year. TIF District 3 was scheduled to close Dec. 31, 2023, and was on track to have the last payment a year early. The City Council’s decision closes out the TIF with the April 1 payment.

Matthew Schreiber, Columbus director of planning and development, said that with TIF 3, Columbus has four TIFs: TIF 4, TIF 5 and TIF 6.

“TIF 3 is the oldest Active TIF in Columbus,” Schreiber said. “The Columbus Commerce Center and the commercial area along Industrial Drive generally made up the district.”

TIF 3 has a total equalized value of $27.5 million in 2021.

The active TIF districts after 3 closes are:

• TIF 4 is located along Highway 16 and includes: Drexel Building Supply, Ottery Brothers, Duffy Fleet Service and From have all completed projects in TIF 4 TIF 4 was created in 2015

• TIF 5 is generally located on James Street along Continental Drive. To date there are no projects in TIF 5. This district was created in 2019 and amended in 2021.

• TIF 6 is located downtown and was created in 2021. The city has completed one developer agreement for a mixed use renovation at 128 W. James St.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

