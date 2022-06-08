Columbus to study stormwater issues over the next few months

COLUMBUS – Columbus will be looking at what issues the city faces with stormwater repairs over the next few months to get a better understanding of the cost and areas that would need attention in order to prevent flooding in the city.

The city asked voters in April about the possibility of forming a stormwater utility for the city; however, a majority of voters voted no to the question. With or without the utility, the city council has dedicated it’s time to find a way to prevent flooding in the city.

Jason Lietha, with Ruekert-Mielke, drafted the task order to look at a stormwater comprehensive study that the council has been discussing over the last few months.

The study is citywide and begins with gathering information, Lietha said.

“We are going to physically go out and put boots on the ground,” Lietha said. “We are going to inspect and determine where needs are. We know some of that now, and we don’t know some of that now.”

Lietha said they want to look at all stormwater management ponds and facilities that the city owns and make sure they are in working order and look at the assessments of the waterways.

There are some past studies that would no longer be relevant but there may be information from them that can be used to address proposed needs in Columbus, Lietha said.

The next step would be setting up stormwater models, Lietha said.

“What kind of impacts do those things have?” Lietha asked. “If we develop a proposed need that we need flood storage in the second ward creek, for example, how much do we really need? So let’s model a four-acre storage facility to see if that makes an impact. Do we need a 12-acre storage facility?”

Lietha said from there they can define priorities for the city.

“Part of our study would be to rank criteria,” Lietha said.

Another thing that would be looked at is special assessments.

“If it impacts 20 properties, would the assessment be $5,000 for property?” Lietha said. “So the people can understand, you may only be assessed once every 20 years, but it might be a very large assessment.”

Lietha said it would help people to understand the pros and cons of the options for financing the projects, including borrowing the money.

Ald. Sarah Motiff asked about financing the study since it would be completed this fiscal year.

Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said there are some factors that would help them to pay for the study including leaving two positions unfilled in the city.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

