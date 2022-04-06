Columbus voters disagree with stormwater utility question

COLUMBUS – A majority of voters in Columbus voted no on the referendum question asking if a stormwater utility should be formed in the city.

The city had 1,012 people, or about 20% of the total population for the city, who voted on the question asking to charge its customers for maintenance and operation of storm water management facilities and infrastructure without reducing the levy limit for fees collected. The referendum was defeated with nearly 60% of voters opposed.

“I know there was a tremendous amount of work put into the design of the utility as well as providing multiple rounds of outreach and information in a variety of formats, so I am disheartened that we did not achieve our goal of establishing a long‐term sustainable funding solution to proactively manage stormwater throughout the community,” Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said. “Even with that disappointment though, I am encouraged by the positive interaction and thoughtful conversations during the extensive outreach around this proposal, so I want to acknowledge and thank everyone who shared their thoughts and comments with us.”

If voters had approved the referendum question, the city would have been able to collect fees for stormwater maintenance and operation without reducing the property tax levy limit as allowed by state statute.

“The city’s existing stormwater infrastructure needs routine maintenance, and additional infrastructure investments are needed to alleviate current stormwater issues,” Ellefson said. “The mayor, the council and the city administration have made it a priority to find a sustainable solution that will be a mechanism to fund these needs into the future.”

Currently, Columbus funds stormwater improvements with property tax revenue, Ellefson said. Because these efforts are funded with tax dollars, stormwater needs must compete with other projects and services, such as street and road maintenance or public safety commitments like police, fire, and emergency medical services.

“Because of several important services that compete for funds it leaves a nominal amount for storm sewer,” Ellefson said. “The city will now need to reflect on the results, gather additional sentiments from residents, and strategize on what efforts, if any, will come next in order to address this long‐standing problem.

“The mayor, the council and the administration would like to thank the residents who participated in the listening sessions which helped create the stormwater utility ordinance, and to those residents who took the time to vote on the referendum,” Ellefson said.

The Columbus School Board election results will be announced following the board of canvassers for the school board election at 12:30 p.m. at the Columbus School District - Middle School Gymnasium, 400 S. Dickason Blvd.

