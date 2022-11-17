Columbus works on ordinance to allow ATV/UTVs on city streets

COLUMBUS — The Columbus City Council was working on an ordinance on Tuesday allowing ATV and UTV use on city streets after a majority of voters approved the use of streets for the vehicles during the election last week.

“The referendum did pass with 1,276 residents voting in favor and 1,080 voting against,” Columbus City Council President Ian Gray said.

The proposed ordinance relies mostly on state laws, Gray said.

Alderperson Shelly Albright asked for the sunset clause which would put a time limit on the ordinance to not be included.

“When we put this to referendum, the sunset clause was kind of a compromise,” Albright said. “I don’t think we should have a sunset clause but I do think that if something happens and the council needs to change gears that we need to be able to do that.”

Alderperson Sarah Motiff said that there was only a 196-vote difference.

“Clearly the city is very split on what it should have,” Motiff said. “I do like the idea of having a sunset clause so we can give it a try and if there are issues we can address it again, but I don’t want it to be ignored and just go away.”

Gray said if the council puts the sunset clause out to May 1, 2024, after there is a referendum on the same topic during the spring election of 2024, it will show if the citizens feel the same way about the ordinance.

“This is not an overwhelming mandate that our city wants ATVs and UTVs on all city streets,” Gray said. “This is a much divided issue still, and I think we need to take everyone into consideration while still respecting that it did pass.”

The proposed ordinance allows ATV/UTV use on every street in the county that has a speed limit of 35 mph or less. It will be moved on to a future city council meeting.

A few residents attended the meeting to speak about the ordinance. Pete Skalitzky said the Quad County Runners have offered to purchase the signs for the city and have worked with other area cities and counties over the last eight years formulating the ordinances for ATV and UTV use.

“Please do not drag your feet creating this ordinance as this is what the residences of Columbus voted in favor of,” Skalitzky said.