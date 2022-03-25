Communities unite to provide relief to Ukrainian refugees fleeing invasion

WAUPUN — Two area ladies have taken their desire to help Ukrainian refugees a step further than most, mobilizing area residents and churches to provide direct aid to neighboring countries.

The goal: Fill a semi worth of goods and supplies.

Karla Ceman and Sue Buwalda, who are active in packing Mercy Meals for Orphan Grain Train (OGT) at Pella Lutheran Church, were talking about the Russian war against Ukraine recently, wishing they could help. A short time later OGT issued an appeal. The appeal for certain items and products comes at a time of immediate and urgent need.

“Orphan Grain Train is a relief organization that has been around for more than 30 years,” Ceman said. “We distribute food, domestic supplies, medical supplies and just about everything to more than 60 countries and domestically as well. We also do a lot of supportive programs. It’s all done through volunteers, so only a tiny fraction of what is collected covers costs.”

In the letter to involved organizations, Wisconsin Branch Manager Cathy Robinson wrote, “The urgent needs of the victims in Ukraine require an immediate response. Our response will come via air cargo and sea containers that will follow. The countries where refugees are flowing are running short on supplies. Our greatest need will be monetary, but we will also be collecting items to be flown to Poland.”

Later shipments will reach Latvia, Romania and Moldova.

Orphan Grain Train normally collects boxed meals and transports them to wherever they are needed. Mercy Meals ingredients are purchased at cost from “Kids for Hunger,” a charity that obtains food in bulk to share with charitable organizations. Meals cost about 12 cents each, with 3% of the cost going to Orphan Grain Train to cover their expenses.

Volunteers at Pella Lutheran began their charitable giving by gathering clothes, preparing and boxing them for shipment abroad. That effort is ongoing. Five years ago they began packing Mercy Meals. Funding for the meals is provided by a local foundation, by Pella Lutheran Church and by individuals eager to address the problems of world hunger and starvation.

Items being gathered for Ukrainian refugees include:

Hygiene items — soap, towels, wash cloths, tooth brushes, toothpaste, hair brushes, combs, bandages, shampoo, nail clippers, creams and lotions

Thermal long underwear for kids through adults

Men’s clothing and work boots

Quilts and blankets

Diapers

Medical trauma kits

Powdered baby formula

New socks and underwear

Cash donations to help cover costs

The first idea was to fill a truck, which was later expanded to a semi. Area churches and individuals were invited to contribute. Collection barrels have also be placed at Waupun drop-off sites including Walgreens, 999 E Main St.; Piggly Wiggly, 100 Gateway Drive; and Pella Lutheran Church, 315 S. Madison St.

Response has been terrific.

“I’m optimistic that we will be able to fill the semi,” Buwalda said. “People have been amazingly generous and are really responding to the Ukrainians’ needs.”

“So many local individuals and companies are loaning us a truck, equipment to make moving things possible, not to mention their time and labor,” Ceman said. “The amount of support we are receiving really has been overwhelming.”

Local supporters include Sam’s Well Drilling, Smedema Trucking, Hull Implement, Dusty Gerrits, Dale Terbeest, a host of parish ladies and others.

“Efforts like this involve the whole community,” Buwalda said. “It’s takes a lot of people working together to make this possible.”

The deadline to contribute is Wednesday, March 30. For more information, go to the Pella Lutheran Church Facebook page. Contributions may be mailed to Orphan Grain Train, Attn. treasurer Marilyn Mueller, N1459 Castle Drive, Medford, WI 54451, and marked “Ukrainian Crisis” on the memo line.

