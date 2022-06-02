Community mural in the making: Painters wanted Saturday in Beaver Dam

The continuation of a major public art endeavor comes to Beaver Dam on Saturday as the Wisconsin Arts & Peony Festival returns for its second year.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to help paint the latest “hometown hero” mural which will be installed on the east outside wall of the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center. The event is free and no particular skills are required.

In all, four distinguished artists who have roots in Beaver Dam are being honored in the local project. The series of 12-foot by 12-foot mosaic portraits are being created by world-renowned artist Stephen Bennett, who is donating his time to the effort.

More than 200 people – between the ages of 4 months and 96 years – turned out during the inaugural festival to paint a 1-foot square aluminum tile that helped make up the giant art piece. Participants were asked to paint a design of their own using specific shades on the tiles.

If you go What: Paint an Artist When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday Where: BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam Cost: Free

Former BDACT president and project leader Scott Eberle, along with a volunteer crew, adhered the colorful tiles to frames made by Breuer Metal Craftsman and two murals were installed last fall by Hometown Glass & Improvement.

“Each tile is a painting of its own, but when those 144 individual paintings all come together and you stand back to view it, they create an amazing mural of a local artist,” said Eberle.

The first mural displayed was that of Nancy Zieman (1953-2017). She was a fiber artist and national sewing educator who raised her family and grew her business, Nancy’s Notions, in Beaver Dam. Zieman was widely known as the host of the PBS television show “Sewing with Nancy.” Her legacy in town continues as her former colleagues recently opened the Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio at 120 Front St. (across the alley from her mural).

The second mural completed was that of Lois Ehlert (1934-2021). The illustrator and author was born and raised in Beaver Dam and passed away shortly before her mural was hung. She created many popular children’s books, most having to do with nature, and was awarded the Caldecott Honor for “Color Zoo” and received the American Library Association Notable Children’s Book and Boston Globe – Horn Book Award for "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom."

Saturday’s painting event will focus on the third mural in the series, a portrait of Fred MacMurray (1908-1991). The Broadway, film, and TV actor and singer grew up in Beaver Dam. He performed in more than 80 leading Hollywood roles including “Double Indemnity,” and many Disney productions including “The Absent-Minded Professor,” “The Happiest Millionaire” and “The Shaggy Dog.” He also starred in the TV series “My Three Sons.”

The fourth mural, which will be of Broadway actor Eric Kalkhurst (1900–1957), is scheduled to be completed next June.

Eberle said one of the things he likes most about the mural project is its emphasis on community.

“It’s organized and assembled by community volunteers, painted by the community, community artists are the subjects and funded by the community.

Funding for the murals is being provided by private donations. The cost of materials and signage for the murals has risen to approximately $3,000 apiece.

Money is still being raised for the Fred MacMurray and Eric Kalkhurst murals. Donations may be sent to BDACT Mural, P.O. Box 672, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.