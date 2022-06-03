Concert association turns 75: Area music fans look forward to 2022-23 season

A local institution — the Dodge County Concert Association — is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. While celebrating the past, the group is announcing its upcoming season and inviting young and old to join in the fun.

According to association president Rodney Binder, the Dodge County Concert Association was formed in 1947 when a group of music lovers felt a need to provide good music at reasonable prices for the Beaver Dam area.

“On June 20, 1947, they met at the Elk’s Club to form an organization that could arrange for three or four concerts by artists of metropolitan, radio or TV fame, and a membership campaign to finance them. Oct. 20 through 25, 1947, was set aside to solicit sponsors for the concerts. Seventy-four people met Nov. 3, 1947, at the Hotel Rogers for dinner and to plan, with a representative of Columbia Concerts Inc. of New York, for a membership drive and the first program under the name of the Beaver Dam Community Concert Association.”

The campaign was held Nov. 3 through 9, 1947, with headquarters at the Elk’s Club. Cost of memberships would be $5 plus $1 tax for adults, and $2.50 plus 50 cents tax for students. A budget of $2,300 was established.

“Since the entire Dodge County area was to be invited, the organization quickly changed its name to the Dodge County Concert Association,” Binder said. “On Nov. 26, 1947, the first concert was held in the Wayland Academy Gymnasium and featured the von Trapp Family Singers. The Christmas music of Austria highlighted the program to the delight of an audience of 1,000 — the largest attendance at any concert since.”

Many different tastes in music have been satisfied through the years, with artists such as the Indianapolis Symphony, the Guy Lombardo Orchestra, the New Christy Minstrels and the St. Olaf Symphony Orchestra.

A dedicated core group has worked to keep this program alive, arranging to bring professional quality music and entertainment from around the country and from around the world to audiences in Beaver Dam.

“At present there is a board of 18 people (three are honorary) all giving of their time without any compensation other than the satisfaction of having completed a job and doing it well,” said Binder. “We meet once a month (currently at Beaver Dam Community Library) to plan programming with Allied Concerts of Minnesota, working on budgeting, soliciting memberships and patrons through mailings and personal calls — then sending tickets out to our members prior to the first concert each season."

Today, the group plans on five concerts each season, from September to May, and works with a budget close to $30,000. Organizers plan for the next season’s programs even before the first concert of the current season has been presented. Most of the concerts are presented in the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, 500 Gould St. The group also has a reciprocal agreement with the Watertown Concert Association giving DCCA members access to those concerts — essentially doubling the value of each ticket.

The 75th concert season includes five concerts with the following performers and dates:

• Copper Street Brass – Trumpets, trombone, tuba, percussion and French horn, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

• Empire Wild – New York City crossover trio with cellos, guitar, piano and vocals, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

• Patsy Cline Project – Nashville-based guitar, piano and vocals, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

• Dan Miller's Cowboy Revue – Best of cowboy and Americana, Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023

• How Sweet It Is – James Taylor tribute, Thursday, May 18, 2023

Admission is by season ticket only. A season tickets costs $50 for adults, $20 for a student and $125 for a family (two adults and two children under age 18 – extra tickets may be purchased at student prices). Tickets are mailed prior to the first performance.

“This is a great opportunity for all to see top quality entertainment at a bargain price,” said Binder. “We have another great season this time around and we welcome and encourage everyone to come and join us.”

"It's the best kept secret entertainment value around," said membership coordinator Sue Reibandt. "It truly is a wonderful asset for Beaver Dam and for all of the county."

For more information call Binder at (920) 219-9523. For order forms visit concertassociation.net/beaverdamwi.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.