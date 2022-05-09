Cottage Grove man found guilty of inappropriately touching girl

JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Cottage Grove man was found guilty of three counts of causing mental harm to a child on Friday for charges related to inappropriately touching a teenage girl.

Ryan Zuleger entered a guilty plea to the three amended counts. He had originally been charged with a felony count of sexual assault of the same child, which is a class C felony. The amended charges are class F felonies.

Zuleger appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries. De Vries withheld sentencing and placed Zuleger on probation for five years with the following conditions: one year of conditional jail time; obtain counseling; no contact with the victim or her family or any girls under the age of 18; and report to the sex offender registry for 15 years.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Watertown Police began investigated the report about the suspected abuse. The girl, who would be 17 currently, reported that her mother’s ex-boyfriend would lay in bed with her at night and try to touch her breasts. The girl reported that the abuse occurred between December of 2019 and March of 2020.

The girl’s mother told authorities that Zuleger lived with her and her daughter in Watertown for about a year and a half. The girl was staying with her grandparents in the spring of 2020 when the girl used the grandmother’s iPad and had a conversation with Zuleger. In the conversation, Zuleger apologized for his lack of self-control. The grandmother sent the messages to the girl’s mother, and asked her granddaughter, who confirmed the inappropriate touching.

The mother had Zuleger leave the house after she confronted him.

