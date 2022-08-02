Country music stars Clay Walker, Russell Dickerson to take stage at Dodge County Fair

The grandstand spotlight will shine on top country artists two nights in a row at the 2022 Dodge County Fair.

Clay Walker is set to take the microphone on the Moraine Park Main Stage at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Walker holds 11 No. 1 hits and 17 Top 10 hits in his career. Fans will recognize several of his 39 charted singles, spanning nearly three decades, such as: “What’s it to You,” “Live Until I Die” and “This Woman and This Man.”

He was warmly welcomed by the country music industry in 1994, being nominated as a top favorite new country music male artist by the American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music and TNN/Music City News.

His 12th album, “From Texas to Tennessee,” is comprised of 10 fresh tunes. Though times and music delivery have changed over the years, Walker’s popularity hasn’t waned. His newest single, “Need a Bar Sometimes,” has received more than 20 million plays and streams online. Fans are returning for his “golden Texas twang” and new admirers are drawn to it.

Headlining at the fair on Friday, August 19 is a newcomer on the country music scene, singer and storyteller Russell Dickerson.

Audiences will appreciate hearing hit after hit from Dickerson’s No. 5 Billboard Top Country Album, “Yours.” The album became gold-certified with popular songs like “Blue Tacoma,” “Every Little Thing” and the title track.

Fans can catch Dickerson belting out his heartfelt and narrative lyrics on the Moraine Park Main Stage starting at 8 p.m.

Based in Nashville, Dickerson was nominated by ACM as the Best New Male Artist of the Year in 2020. Dickerson recently performed at Summerfest and will be touring with country music icon Tim McGraw later this year.

Admission to see Clay Walker, Russell Dickerson and all evening grandstand entertainment at the Dodge County Fair is free daily with paid gate admission to the fair. Blankets and lawn chairs are permitted.