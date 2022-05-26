County administrator says farewell: Mielke moving on after nearly 14 years

JUNEAU — There have been a lot of firsts in Jim Mielke’s governmental career. He was the first administrator in the village of Trempealeau, the village of New Glarus, Ogle County, Illinois, and the first administrator for Dodge County.

He is retiring June 1 after nearly 14 years as the top executive in Dodge County, and shared some of the wisdom he has gained in that time.

“It was a very unique challenge being the first in all those situations, but it was also very rewarding,” Mielke said. “In all those organizations it demonstrated the importance of having a full-time administrator, and that makes me feel like I’ve really had an impact on all those communities. I’ve been very fortunate in my career to work with so many great individuals.”

He got his start in finance and gradually transitioned to government service.

“My wife and I were living in the village of DeForest and I was appointed to the library board as a citizen,” Mielke recalled. “I kind of had the idea that I wanted to get involved a little bit, and I later ran for the village board and served two terms.”

He was part of the search for a village administrator, and was led down that path by the DeForest village president. He then went back to school at UW-Oshkosh on weekends. He obtained a master’s degree in public administration after two years of study.

He does not hesitate to name his biggest challenge — and accomplishment.

“In terms of what had to be dealt with it was COVID,” Mielke said. “Yes, we had challenges with the budget and other issues, but when you look back to March and April of 2020, we started ramping up our response and dealing with the ‘Safer at Home’ order. There was so much anxiety among our employees and the public. Internally we talked about not closing our doors to the public. We’re here to serve the public and working with the department heads we came up with a way to be open. A lot of people use our services every day. We made it work. Every office was staffed and open.”

He added, “A lot of credit goes to the employees who rose to the occasion.”

Regarding his choice to retire now, he said it was a decision that makes sense.

“I turned 64 in March and I’ve always had it in my head to retire before age 65,” Mielke said. “For my wife and I, everything we have done since 1997 has revolved around meeting schedules. We’d take vacation on the last week of the month, which is often meeting free. Or I’d take a couple days off after a county board meeting. Sixty-four is a nice round number. Thankfully we’re both in good health and are now able to do some things that we’ve put off for a long time.”

Boating, doing yardwork and taking the occasional road trip are on the list. Mielke has always been interested in trains, and would like to take some train or train-related journeys. His wife is interested in quilting and sewing, and would like to see some of the sites connected with that hobby.

The couple plan to remain in their rural Beaver Dam home.

“Winter is one of my favorite times of the year,” Mielke said. “We may take a short trip to a warmer spot, but we have no plans to relocate.”

Summarizing his time with Dodge County he said: “It has been a good fit for me and I’m grateful that I have had the opportunity to work here. I look back at my time with a degree of satisfaction. Now it’s time to turn it over to someone else. I hope that I’ve had a positive impact here. That’s what drives us and motivates us here at the county. Hopefully at the end of each day we go home feeling that way. I know that’s how I viewed my job, and I know many others here that feel the same way.”

He admitted that at times he has been frustrated, but makes no apologies for it.

“I get frustrated because I care,” he said. “That’s just being human. I don’t make policies. I carry them out and I’ve always respected that distinction. I knew that coming into the profession.”

Concerning his advice to those who will remain behind he advises, “We always have to remember try to listen when we have a disagreement. We need to have dialogue and back-and-forth to reach decisions, but we can’t do that unless we look at the big picture. Our greatest accomplishments are based on our ability to work together, along with our experienced and dedicated staff. I’ve had the honor to have a front row seat on that, and if everyone could see what I see every day they’d realize how special that is.”

“It truly has been a privilege and will I keep my eye on things from afar? It will be hard not to, right?” he said.

County Board Chairman Dave Frohling wrote in an email, “When we hired Jim as our first county administrator, we were uncertain how this would work out. I am proud to say that I am more convinced now than ever that we need a county administrator. In the recruitment process we were told that a county administrator, on average, stays in a position for seven years. Because of the type of person Jim is, and his fit with Dodge County, we’re able to double that. In the nearly 14 years I have worked with Jim we have had many discussions. We do not always agree, but we are always respectful of each other’s opinions. We come to an agreement and move forward. Jim always has the best interest of Dodge County and its residents in mind. He has worked to build a strong team within the county. We will greatly miss his knowledge and work ethic. I want to congratulate him on a career of great service to all of us who have gotten to know him.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.