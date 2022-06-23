County board approves ARPA funding: Highway, engineering OK'd in second round

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Board approved another round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding Tuesday evening to help fund childcare programs and highway repair projects.

The board previously approved the use of $3.65 million in federal funds for six projects, representing about one-fifth of the $17.6 million allocated to Dodge County from the American Rescue Plan Act.

On Tuesday, $914,000 was approved for several projects. Among one of those approved is the Highway S project at a cost of $490,000. The 1.4-mile stretch of roadway is between Highway A and Highway 26.

Highway projects have been identified as a priority use for ARPA funds, given a degrading county roadway system and challenges to find funding to keep pace with delayed projects. The project was approved unanimously and will be completed this year.

Also approved was a $200,000 allocation to the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation for its Childcare Works Project. The ARPA request is to assist in the project which will add at least 150 new childcare slots and in concept build the capacity of childcare providers across the county.

Dodge and Jefferson counties will each contribute $200,000 (one-fourth each) and the City of Watertown will contribute $400,000 (one-half).

"It's seed money to build out for childcare in a facility that they're in the process of purchasing," said County Board Chairman Dave Frohling. "They're about to make an announcement about the plan. They're going to be remodeling a nice new building and they're going to put daycare in there, along with a bunch of other community health opportunities."

ARPA committee chair Andrew Johnson explained how the project ranked.

“The overall scoring on this project was 75%, which was very high,” he said. “This was the fourth highest-ranked project among the 76 requests we received. It deals with COVID and the county’s plans to address childcare worker shortages and helping those who want to work but can’t due to the lack of child care options.”

According to a project summary, the proposal "serves the public purpose of enhancing the delivery of human services within Dodge County and promotes economic development by potentially increasing workforce participation in an era in which employees are experiencing workforce and labor shortages."

Supervisor Jeff Breselow criticized a disproportionate benefit to Jefferson County, where the building is located.

“Why are we funding this?” he asked. “The majority of the school districts that benefit from this are not in Dodge County.”

“I have the same problem as Mr. Breselow in that it benefits Jefferson County more than us,” said Supervisor Cathy Houchin. “It was the same when we hired THRIVE Economic Development and Jefferson County benefitted far more than we did.”

“We’re talking all the time about improving the quality of life in Dodge County,” said Supervisor Ben Priesgen. “If we’re not willing to help children, what are we willing to do? I’ll be voting to support this and any initiative to help children. Supporting child care helps the workforce at the same time.”

Watertown, incidentally, straddles the southern county line, as Waupun does in the north. The appropriation was approved 26-5.

Also approved was $70,000 for designing and engineering Phase III of the Gold Star Memorial Trail between Horicon and Beaver Dam. The walking and biking path is already established from Mayville through Horicon. The third phase would follow the railway corridor to Beaver Dam, with possible later expansion to Waupun.

Completing the design and engineering will make the trail eligible for grant funds from a number of sources. The plan has support from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Dodge County and other entities both public and private. The proposal was approved 22-9.

A total of $150,000 was approved for a cyber alarm service for Dodge County’s information technology infrastructure and systems. IT Director Justin Reynolds indicated that while the county’s systems are safe, they are still subject to hacking and other threats. A total of $150,000 will come from ARPA funds, with the expense to be included in the budget for coming years. The move was approved with a 25-6 vote.

Further funds were approved for the purchase of absentee ballot envelopes ($4,000) to encourage voting in upcoming elections. Although Breselow urged people to vote in person, the move was approved 26-5.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.