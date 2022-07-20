County board debates personnel, ARPA requests: Lomira park funding denied in marathon session

JUNEAU – What might have seemed like a simple agenda turned into a 2½-hour marathon as a group of Dodge County Board supervisors debated putting off some decisions until a later date. In the end, a personnel addition and an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding request were denied based on that opposition.

Other position additions and ARPA funding requests were approved after maneuvering and debate that threatened to derail the process as outlined earlier to the ARPA Funding Ad Hoc Committee chaired by Supervisor Andrew Johnson.

It was the first time in many months that a nearly full board was in attendance. Only Supervisor Donna Maly was missing with an excused absence for a total of 32 board members present.

ARPA funds are directed toward COVID-19 relief across the country and to cover additional costs and challenges made apparent by pandemic impacts.

Including Tuesday’s awards, the county has approved approximately $5.4 million in project funding, representing less than one-third of the $17.6 million allocated to Dodge County. A total of 14 projects have been approved so far, a small portion of the 76 grant requests initially submitted for consideration. The second half of total ARPA funds will be available starting next year. The second half of grant awards may be principally directed to county needs rather than those of area agencies and municipalities.

American Rescue Plan Act funds were approved only after supervisor Cathy Houchin joined with others to suggest that Tuesday’s proposals be tabled until a specific cost for administering and reporting for those grants can be determined; a total of several hundred thousand dollars is anticipated. ARPA funds may be approved for covering them. Two motions to postpone all of the ARPA proposals were defeated with votes of 20-12 and 22-10.

ARPA funding requests were approved Tuesday for the following:

A new emergency siren for the Village of Lowell in the amount of $34,000 with a 26-6 vote.

A contribution of $380,000 to the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association to remedy urgent run-off problems in Rake’s Bay (near Dodge County Derge Park) with a 23-9 vote.

Acquiring an officer safety robot for high risk public safety situations for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department at a cost of $34,000 with a 29-3 vote.

A proposal to award $50,000 to the Friends of Lomira Parks for the Sterr Park Playground Project was defeated over concerns that the Friends had already raised $30,000. Supervisor Ben Priesgen advised that only the amount not raised would be accepted from the county. The request failed with a 19-13 vote, three votes shy of the total needed.

An information and education conservation specialist position in the Land and Water Conservation Department was denied with a 20-12 vote. A soils and crops educator position had been eliminated around 2002. Reinstating that position could allow farmers more and better opportunities to share expertise in the areas of water conservation, no-till planting and other preferred farming techniques. The position would have cost $85,000 a year including benefits. Opponents cited ever-tightening budgets as the reason why it was denied.

Measures that passed for inclusion in the 2023 budget include the following:

Abolishing one position as detective and creating one position as sergeant to better reflect the workload at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office with a 30-2 vote;

Creating two positions of children’s long-term support (CLTS) case manager in the Dodge County Human Services and Health Department with a 30-2 vote;

Creating two positions of case manager I, II or III (based on qualifications) in the Dodge County Human Services and Health Department with a 31-1 vote;

Creating one position of social worker I, II or III (based on qualifications) in the Dodge County Human Services and Health Department with a 27-5 vote;

Creating two positions of behavioral health therapist in the Dodge County Human Services and Health Department with a 29-3 vote;

Creating one position of in-house community development marketing and communications manager in the Dodge County Land Resources and Parks Department (formerly contracted with Thrive Economic Development of Jefferson) with a 32-0 vote;

Abolishing one position of facility maintenance technician and creating one position of custodian in the Physical Facilities Department (to better reflect duties and to save nearly $9,000 in wages) with a 30-2 vote.

Increasing one filled .50 funded full-time equivalent benefitted position of customer service specialist to a .70 full-time position for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office with a 25-7 vote.