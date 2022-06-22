County board denies broadband allocation; new county administrator approved

JUNEAU – It was a long meeting Tuesday night as Dodge County Board members were schooled about their roles and responsibilities and another round of American Rescue Plan Act fund allocations was considered.

An ARPA funds proposal that was denied is intended for completion of design and engineering for countywide “Middle Mile Fiber Network” — a step in establishing greater broadband access in the county.

That access is defined as "the physical fiber optic infrastructure needed to enable Internet connectivity. It is made up of high-capacity fiber lines that carry large amounts of data at high speeds over long distances."

While it would have been a step forward, some county board members argued that it will do nothing substantive in expanding access, and is merely a step in a process which might better be completed by Internet providers themselves. Millions of dollars in government funds have been reportedly awarded to providers for that purpose.

The county itself paid for a conceptual study, including access maps from Design 9 Consultants. The purpose was to show where access is weak, and to focus on infrastructure to potentially meet at least some of those needs.

“We approved a study to discover what is actually needed to increase broadband access in the county and four months after we were supposed to receive it we still have nothing,” said supervisor Dave Guckenberger. “Now we’re taking $400,000 and we’re going to invest that to do some engineering for a project that’s clearly never going to address broadband needs for the bulk of the county. That bothers me.”

He advised waiting for study results to determine where the money will be best spent.

“This isn’t going to provide one connection,” said Supervisor Dan Siegmann. “We just love spending money on plans.”

ARPA Committee Chair Andrew Johnson replied that universal access will be a multi-million dollar task. Approving the engineering is an urgent step forward, with shovel-ready projects more likely to get approval for funding to be awarded in coming years.

“The committee members all want to do something to move things forward, and this will help us to apply for the $4 million in grants that is coming available,” said Johnson. “We don’t want to be in the Internet business, but we do want to have a plan and help to coordinate that. According to our recent survey, people in the county are very interested in better and faster service and they believe that the county should facilitate that. I believe this gets us going in the right direction. For us to do nothing, I think, is irresponsible.”

“You’re in a better position to receive grants if you have projects spec’d out for construction so you can compare construction plans like-for-like,” said Information Technology Director Justin Reynolds.

He added that the Design 9 broadband access study is complete and is available on the Dodge County website.

“Many of us believe we need countywide Emergency Medical Service, and in order to connect the four county shops as an anchor for that service we’re going to need to do this,” said Supervisor Nancy Kavazanjian.

The move was defeated 20-10 with an abstention by supervisor Rob Boelk, two votes shy of the majority needed to spend unbudgeted funds.

In other action, Cameron Clapper of Whitewater was approved the next county administrator with a 28-3 vote. His salary, with a negotiated 10 years of previous experience, is set at step 1 of labor grade AA of the county wage schedule at a beginning annual salary equivalent to $67.88 per hour. He will receive the same fringe benefits that are provided to department heads of the county, including a beginning paid time-off accrual rate of .103 per hour.

He will start with three weeks of vacation as negotiated as part of his salary and benefits. Reimbursement includes $5,000 in moving expenses, or the actual expense of the move. While the move cannot be required, it is hoped he will relocate from Whitewater after a child graduates from high school next fall. Clapper succeeds Jim Mielke who retired on June 1. Clapper will begin work in Dodge County on Aug. 21.

The Dodge County Executive Committee selected Clapper from a field of 17 applicants for the position. He was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting.

