County board supervisors profiled: District 15, 17, 18 candidates share ideas

JUNEAU — A dozen of the Dodge County Board's 33 supervisor posts are being contested in the upcoming April 5 spring election. Contested races include districts 1, 5, 6, 9, 12, 15, 17, 18, 19, 24, 30 and 31. There are no candidates for districts 26 and 27.

Profiles for those seeking election or reelection to posts in districts 15, 17 and 18 follow below.

District 15, Dick Fink

Dick Fink and his wife Dorothy reside at N9650 Sunnyview Road, Mayville. They have five children. Dick is semi-retired and helps sons Dan and Rick by driving truck and helping with other tasks on the farm. He has served six years on the County Board, 30 years on the Mayville School Board, 20 years on the CESA 6 Board of Control and has long been active on the FFA Alumni Association. He also served on many dairy boards and church councils.

Concerning his reasons for seeking re-election to the County Board Dick wrote, “Dodge County, we have a problem. There is a group trying to get more members on the board. They have no trust in how the county is run. The county is run on a committee system. I’m on the Highway Committee and for five years we worked on a solution to catch up with 60 miles of road construction with little or no increase in taxes. This was achieved by paying off past loans and utilizing sales tax. In 2021 we did 30 miles. In January 2022 the proposal to borrow $9 million to do the remaining 30 miles was voted down, even though the Highway Committee, department head, administrator and finance director showed we could save $3.9 million because of 10-year inflation. Now we need to maintain and repair roads that would have been done in 2023. This will put us many, many years behind. Experience does count. I am qualified and eager to continue as a responsible Dodge County Board supervisor.

District 15, Mike Butler

Mike Butler was born, raised, and currently resides at 304 Oakdale Drive in Brownsville. He is married with two adult daughters. He has been in outside sales for more than 40 years. Butler and his wife own multiple businesses in Dodge County. This has promoted collaboration and interaction with many other businesses in the community, along with several town villages and boards.

Concerning his bid for office Butler wrote, “With my experience in outside sales and growing our businesses, I’ve had the opportunity to meet and learn about our district and the people that live in it. I feel that with my knowledge and compassion for doing what’s best for our county and its constituents, I would be a strong voice with a fresh outlook that would be a great fit to serve on the Dodge County Board for District 15.”

District 17, Sandy Jones

Information not available.

District 17, Larry Bischoff

Larry Bischoff and his wife of 62 years reside at N3687 Level Valley Road, Hustisford. Three of their four children, 11 of their 12 grandchildren and one of their three great-grandchildren all live in Dodge County. The rest live just over the county line. Bischoff was educated at Moraine Park Technical College and UW-Madison. He has served on 12 committees while on the Dodge County Board during the last 19-plus years. He is self-employed and owns Marvin J. Bischoff & Sons Inc. which is a third-generation, Century crop farm. He has also have been doing agriculture surveys for USDA NASS for 20 years. He is a Red Cross blood donor (87) pints, a Bethesda volunteer, St. Peter Ruby's Pantry volunteer worker, secretary/treasurer for the Equity Shipping Association, Bethany Church finance committee for 20-plus years, and Bethany treasurer for 14 years. The family has hosted 21 Agricultural Exchange Students.

Concerning his bid for re-election Bischoff wrote, “I'm a lifelong resident and taxpayer in the Hustisford area and my many activities put me in contact with a large cross section of Dodge County residents. Their main concerns seem to be government control and taxes. I'm a conservative person and I will continue to carry that philosophy through to my voting on future county issues. My desire in running for this position is to continue to serve and protect your rights and interests by making Dodge County a better place to live and work and use our resources for the benefit of all Dodge County residents.

District 18, Ajay Schnitzler

Ajay Schnitzler lives in and owns Sunny Creek Land Lease Community of Reeseville and helps his parents who live there. He went to UW-Whitewater where he got a degree in general business and accounting. I am into gardening, bicycling, and woodworking.

Concerning his bid for office Schnitzler wrote, “In 2020, I got involved in county government and saw a need for more public involvement. For more than a year I have gone to every single Highway Committee meeting and have attended and spoken at many County Board meetings. I see a lot of need to have more responsible spending and limited debt to keep property taxes affordable. We need to spend less on buildings and county equipment and use those funds to maintain our roads. I want to have a smaller, limited size, ethical county government to protect all our freedoms. I want the people to have a voice in our county government by using the collective knowledge of all citizens to make the best choices.

District 18, Jeffrey Caine

Jeffrey Caine and his wife Joan reside at W7591 Creek Road in the Town of Clyman. They have three married children and seven grandchildren, all of whom live in Dodge County. Caine is a lifelong resident of Dodge County. He graduated from UW-Oshkosh and is the senior member of the Dodgeland Public School Board. He is a member of Holy Family Parish in Reeseville, Clyman Lions, Knights of Columbus, Reeseville Library Board and volunteer at Lowell VFW. He is employed at Caine Warehousing in Reeseville as president and general manager.

Concerning his bid for re-election Caine wrote, “I am seeking re-election because I care deeply about Dodge County and its citizens and I want to continue to serve to help keep Dodge County moving forward. I believe my experience as an employer, general contractor for my company, a school board member, and a three-term county supervisor makes me the most qualified candidate for this position. One of the greatest challenges to the future prosperity of Dodge County is retaining and attracting young families to live and work here. That is why I am a strong proponent of improving our roads, county-wide high speed internet, improved recreational opportunities and more childcare and housing options for our citizens. I have the endorsement of all of the village presidents and town chairmen in my district. I proudly voted for the 2022 Dodge County budget that decreased the county portion of your taxes by 7.3%. I sincerely wish to continue my service to Dodge County.”

