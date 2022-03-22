County Board supervisors profiled: District 19, 24 candidates share ideas

JUNEAU — A dozen of Dodge County’s 33 Board of Supervisors posts are being contested in the April 5 spring election. Contested races include Supervisory Districts 1, 5, 6, 9, 12, 15, 17, 18, 19, 24, 30 and 31. There are no candidates for seats representing districts 26 and 27.

Profiles for those seeking election or reelection to posts in districts 19 and 24 follow:

District 19, Paul Conway

Paul J. Conway and his wife reside at N2051 Poplar Grove Road, Watertown. They have four adult children.

Conway retired as assistant chief of Milwaukee Fire Department and a small business owner for 37 years. This combination, Conway states, has allowed him to obtain a good understanding of both public and private budgets, and an opportunity to work with all people working together.

Concerning his reasons for seeking public office Conway wrote, “We face many upcoming challenges in the forthcoming years, whether it be the advancement of high-speed internet or the difficulties of seeking and retaining volunteers for our EMS and fire service. We must work together to achieve what is right for us as a community. I want to give back to my community, one that has been so gracious to my wife and me. We have many issues facing us that can only be solved by open communication and understanding from all involved. We need to start with what we agree on and then iron out the rest of the issues and develop solutions that are best for our communities. I will always have the best interest of the people of the 19th District in mind.”

District 19, Beth Huber

Beth Huber resides at N1131 County Road L in Watertown. Her grandparents, Clem and Catherine Huber, purchased the family farm in 1929 on County Road DJ. Her brother farms there now. A younger brother owns a farm on County Highway M. To follow the family tradition Huber purchased Gary Schmidt’s farm in 2019 and is now a farmer. Since she was 11 years old she has played the organ for church and still plays at three area churches including St. Mark’s Lutheran in Watertown. For more than 25 years she has practiced employment law as a sole practitioner both in California and now in Wisconsin. She previously worked in human resources. She earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law. She also has a master's degree in industrial and labor relations from UW–Milwaukee. After opening her law practice she joined Rotary and volunteered for a surgical non-profit providing cleft lip and palette surgeries to children around the world.

Concerning her bid for public office Huber wrote, “For several years I’ve been active in the Republican Party because I am a Christian conservative and believe in the right to work. I also believe that less government is better than more. As a farmer and businesswoman I understand fiscal conservativism yet the need to provide services to our county residents with the caveat that at times, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. My goal is to listen to and support the department managers and employees in the county. Finally, our safety and freedoms must be maintained. Supporting those freedoms, including our law enforcement personnel and election integrity, is imperative.”

District 24, Dennis Schmidt

Dennis Schmidt is a lifetime resident of Dodge County, raised in Juneau. He currently resides with his wife, Joyce, at 435 N. Fairfield Av., Juneau. He retired from John Deere after 32 years, serving as recording secretary for the IAMAW 873 for 15 years. He was also on the bargaining committee and held other leadership positions. He’s a Vietnam veteran and holds an associate’s degree in supervisor/management from Moraine Park Technical College. He is a lifetime member of the IAMAW, a lifetime member of the Juneau Rod & Gun Club and a member of St. John’s in Juneau. Schmidt has eight years of experience on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, has been chairman of the Building Committee, vice-chair of Human Resource Committee and member of the Taxation Committee.

Concerning his reasons for seeking re-election to his post Schmidt wrote, “I see Dodge County as a great place to live and work. I will work hard to make sure the residents of Dodge County have the best in public safety and services, with planned growth and hold the line on spending. I also make myself available for questions and concerns from all citizens.”

District 24, Jeremy Johnson

Jeremy Johnson, his wife of 15 years Karilynn and their four home-schooled children reside at 550 N. Fairfield Ave., Juneau. He is a professional software engineer, likes to build computers and intends to try his hand at beekeeping this spring. His family belongs to St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge.

Concerning his reasons for seeking election to the District 24 post Johnson wrote, “Dodge County is a great place to live and I want to keep it that way. I am running to ensure that our rights will be protected and our taxes used efficiently. I support medical freedom and will oppose all mandatory lockdowns, masks or inoculations. I'm an advocate of small, efficient government and will pursue a balanced budget, reduced tax burden and transparency of county operations. I will protect our small businesses and farms. I support Christian principles and traditional family values.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.