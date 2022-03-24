County Board supervisors profiled: Districts 30, 31 candidates share ideas

JUNEAU — A dozen of Dodge County’s 33 Board of Supervisors posts are being contested in the upcoming April 5 spring election. Contested races include districts 1, 5, 6, 9, 12, 15, 17, 18, 19, 24, 30 and 31. There are no candidates for seats representing districts 26 and 27.

Profiles for those seeking election or re-election to posts in districts 30 and 31 follow below

District 30,

Haley B. KenevanHaley B. Kenevan was born and raised in Dodge County and resides at 628 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. She left for a few years to attend the University of Minnesota to study engineering and social science, including family violence prevention and sociology of law, before returning to the area. She and her husband Brandon bought a house in Beaver Dam a few years ago and they plan to stay there for quite a while. Kenevan works with Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services as their family services coordinator, serving families and assisting them through preparing many of the details for upcoming services. In her spare time she can often be found at the barn, working with off-the-track racehorses by rehabilitating, retraining and rehoming them.

Concerning her reasons for seeking re-election to the District 30 position Kenevan wrote, “As a resident of Beaver Dam who hopes to stay in the area and eventually raise a family here, I am invested in this community. By running for election I am hoping to make my voice heard and continue to help improve the lives and well-being of those who live and work here. I have learned a lot in the past year as a County Board Supervisor. There is a lot going on and we as the general public often only see the outcomes of a decision, but not necessarily the arguments, reasoning and timing behind them. I hope to be able to bring more transparency to the board and help answer questions, explain decision-making processes and represent my constituents to the best of my ability.”

District 30,

Kristin BartzKristin Bartz resides at 110 Pearl St., Beaver Dam. She has lived in Beaver Dam for the past 21 years. She has been married for 19 years to her husband John and they have a son, Cody. When she is not at work she enjoys spending time with my family, cooking out and fishing.

Bartz has an associate’s degree in accounting from Moraine Park Technical College. She is a full-time real estate agent and has been selling real estate for the past 16 years in Dodge and surrounding counties. As an agent she gets to talk to many different people from different walks of life and gets to hear what their concerns are.

Concerning her reasons for seeking public office Bartz wrote, “There is a clear problem with transparency in our county. Our supervisors are there to represent us, not put forth their own agendas. I believe that the rights provided to us by the Constitution prevail over any situation. While sitting at County Board meetings I started to notice problems — problems that current and previous boards ignored, caused or simply didn’t care about. I am always willing to answer questions, and if I don’t have the answer I will find it. As far as the issue we face currently regarding employees and wages I believe that everyone should be paid fairly and competitively. As far as the roads are concerned I do not believe in borrowing additional money that will raise our taxes. Roads need to be properly budgeted by the department.”

District 31,

Kevin BurnettKevin Burnett has been a lifelong resident of Dodge County. He and his wife reside at 144 E. Burnett St., Beaver Dam. The couple has one grown child. Burnett has a degree in engineering manufacturing technology and is employed as a manager of engineering at a sheet metal fabrication company. He has been an alderman on the Beaver Dam City Council for seven years serving on the Administrative Committee, Landmark Committee and Beaver Dam Lake Development Corporation. He is completing his second term on the Dodge County Board serving on the Building Committee, the Information Technology Committee and the American Rescue Plan Act Funds Committee. In his spare time he likes to travel, ride his motorcycle and work on race cars.

Concerning his reasons for seeking re-election to the County Board Burnett wrote, “Right now there are a couple of important issues that concern all the people of Dodge County. The first is how we treat our county’s greatest assets, our employees. I can remember not too long ago if you were an employee of Dodge County you were treated fairly, paid a fair salary and received good benefits. This is not the case anymore and it shows. The county is facing a serious staffing shortage. The second important issue is our roads. Every day that passes without addressing the problem we are costing the taxpayers more to properly maintain our roads. There are a couple of board members, and a few more running for a county position, that think this is acceptable. We need to fix the problem or it will come back to haunt us.”

District 31,

Daniel LuethjeDaniel Luethje and his wife live at 232 Woodland Drive, Unit 5, Beaver Dam. He is a retired public school teacher from Missouri. The couple have lived in Wisconsin for the past 12 years. They moved to Beaver Dam a year ago and like small-town life. As he grew up on a strawberry farm in Oklahoma he has appreciated being away from the big city. He admires the conservative, common-sense values that he has found among the people in Dodge County. Luethje attended Lutheran colleges and received his master’s degree in education from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri. History and government have been of great interest. Church involvement and activities are central in his life. He enjoys outdoor activities — especially gardening and cutting wood on a farm near Beaver Dam.

Concerning his reasons for seeking public office Luethje wrote, “I am running for a position on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, District 31, in order to advance my constitutionally conservative values including freedom from medical mandates, pro-life for born and unborn, protection of the Second Amendment, budget accountability and small government bureaucracy.”

