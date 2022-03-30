County clerk shares voting tips ahead of spring election

JUNEAU — With recent redistricting in place, area residents may be confused about how and where to vote on April 5.

As a result of the 2020 census, many boundaries and representatives for government offices have changed. Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson shared some tips for voters on Tuesday in order to avoid confusion at the polls.

“In the City of Beaver Dam and the City of Watertown, some ward lines have changed. Other boundaries may have changed as well,” Gibson said. “I recommend that everybody either contact their city or town halls or go online to myvote.wi.gov to find out where their polling places are. That location might have changed from what it was in the past.”

While it’s too late to request an absentee ballot, Gibson highly recommends visiting the website to learn more about all aspects of next week’s spring election.

Regarding confusion about absentee ballots, Gibson said that they must be requested in advance for a calendar year. Those who previously requested ballots as “indefinitely confined,” however, will continue to receive absentee ballots.

“You will remain on that list until you either say you don’t want it anymore or you don’t return it and the clerk contacts you to take you off the list,” Gibson said. “There are people who are getting absentee ballots who are still getting them because they didn’t understand what indefinitely confined meant, so if you’re getting an absentee ballot and don’t understand why, just write a letter and send it to your municipal clerk saying you no longer want to get an absentee ballot automatically and they’ll take you off the list.’”

Although the new lines for state Senate and Assembly districts are still in flux, those races won’t be voted on until the August partisan primary and the November general election. Local redistricting for school districts, city wards, townships and county supervisory districts have been approved, adopted and are officially in place.

A big change this election is the elimination of drop boxes.

“There are no drop boxes any more,” Gibson said. “They have to be staffed and nobody can agree on the definition of what ‘staffed’ is. A lot of town, cities and villages have a drop box for utility payments or tax payments, but ballots cannot be put in those boxes. You can’t do that as of now.”

Another big change is allowing someone else to deliver your ballot to a polling place.

Gibson said: “That’s a big one. Some cities tell me that they have that quite often because someone will bring their spouse’s ballot or their neighbor’s ballot because they may be confined to their home or just because it’s convenient. That is no longer allowed. Somebody else is not allowed to bring your ballot in for you.”

Absentee ballots must be mailed in advance or delivered in person, on Election Day, by each voter.

Undoubtedly, some voters will show up at the wrong place and poll workers will have to redirect them. To avoid that, all are asked to check their information either by calling their municipal clerks or by checking online.

Gibson reminds all voters to bring their photo IDs to the polls. Those who have not yet registered or may not have their current addresses on their driver’s licenses should bring some proof of residence, such as a utility bill, a bank statement, a tax bill, a paycheck stub or a lease.

Most of all, everyone who is eligible is urged to get out and vote.

“There are a number of important local races on the ballot,” Gibson said. “The local positions are the ones where you can pick up your phone and give them your input. It’s important for issues that impact us directly.

“Voting is April 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Go vote!”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.