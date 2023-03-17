A bill that passed the Wisconsin State Assembly this week would benefit county jailers, including those working in the Dodge County Jail, if it were made into a law.

The State Assembly passed Assembly Bill (AB) 28, which was authored by Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) and Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green). It aims to give county jailers an opportunity to be classified as protective occupation participants and allow them to access the important benefits that come with this status. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt also supports the bill.

“I have been working on this bill for over four years with Mark Born who has been working on it for closer to eight or more years,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. “This bill impacts only county correctional officers in the county jails and has no impact on state correctional officers in the prisons.”

Guards in the state system are classified as a protective status employee, Schmidt said. Currently, county correctional officers are not given protective status at all. This bill, if it passes the Senate and the governor signs it, will allow all county correctional officers to be part of the protective status classification. It allows for full retirement at age 53 and the ability to draw on duty disability if injured in the line of duty.

“Currently correctional officers must work 30 years or until they are 65 years old, which for some at that age can be dangerous as their capabilities certainly change,” Schmidt said. “This presents a potential officer safety concern for that officer who may have diminished capabilities and those that rely on that officer in emergencies.”

In addition, the bill would prevent the counties from assuming additional expenses, Schmidt said. All the expenses for entering into the protective status retirement system by county correctional officers must be paid entirely by the employee.

“While the bill isn’t exactly written as we would like it to be, it is a great compromise for progress in this area, as we work to better take care of our county correctional officers around the state,” Schmidt said.

Born is a former correctional supervisor for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Schmidt said. He commended Born for his persistence and leadership in getting this bill through the Assembly with the hopes of all going well in the Senate and ultimately a signature from the governor.

“I want to thank my Assembly colleagues for recognizing the challenges and dangers county jailers experience on a daily basis by supporting this important piece of legislation,” said Rep. Born. “No matter the situation, county jailers are tasked with ensuring all inmates, visitors and staff inside their facility are not harmed.”

Supporting the bill are the Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association, the Wisconsin Counties Association and the Badger State Sheriffs Association, for which Schmidt currently serves as president.

“This legislation reflects our ongoing effort to provide more support for our law enforcement officers who routinely risk their own safety to protect members of their community,” Born said.