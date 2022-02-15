COVID numbers going down in Beaver Dam schools

Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said the number of COVID-19 cases in the district are declining.

DiStefano told the board of education Monday night there were 63 confirmed cases over a seven-day period as of Monday in the district and surrounding area. On Jan. 7, there were 262 cases.

The Wisconsin Department of Health website also reports that the hospitalizations for the virus are shrinking.

“I think that is the first time both the actual hospitalization and patients in ICU is designated as shrinking,” DiStefano said.

As of Monday, the district had seven students who tested positive for COVID and no staff members who tested positive for the virus.

“It is the lowest percentage positive we have had since monitoring this,” DiStefano said.

DiStefano said all the Dodge County School Districts are reporting less than 1 percent of positive cases in their district.

In response, the administration has scaled back COVID-related alerts and ended the close contact notifications for those who may have been exposed to the virus.

“People should be monitoring for symptoms daily and generalized close contact notifications dilute our communication process,” DiStefano said.

The district will continue to send updates if there is believed to be an outbreak in a classroom, DiStefano said.

The district will launch a webpage soon as a resource for families who are navigating isolation timelines and have questions related to the virus.

Current recommendations by state and federal health officials still include wearing facemasks, social distancing and getting vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But communities that have had mandates in place regarding mask wearing have been reconsidering them and in some cases lifting them in recent days. In Dane County, for example, a mask mandate is expected to expire on March 1.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

