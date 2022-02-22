Crumbling lagoons to be repaired in Beaver Dam's oldest park

The crumbling lagoons at Swan City Park will be repaired this year at a cost of $970,000.

At its meeting Monday night, the Beaver Dam Common Council awarded the contract to low bidder Janke General Contractors of Athens. Funds for the project are available in the Parks and Storm Water Capital Improvements Program Accounts, as well as private donations.

The approval to go forward with the restoration project contract was a 13–1 decision, with Council Member Ken Anderson voting "no."

Anderson noted preliminary estimates for the project were around $770,000 and the bids came in substantially higher. He acknowledged that the ponds need to be restored, but suggested design features, such as the center waterfall, be cut from the project to reduce its cost.

John Somers, interim director of administration, explained the funding gap for the lagoon restoration is being covered with money left over from the park’s planned splash pad project.

The city allotted $1.4 million for the splash pad over the course of two budget years. The project now sits at $1.7 million. A recently awarded DNR grant of $855,000 will result in a surplus of funds to be used elsewhere in Swan City Park.

Director of Engineering Todd Janssen said specialty project costs, such as the lagoon restoration, have been high across the board this year.

“I think it’s generally reflective of what the bidding environment currently is, with lead time and scarcity of materials and trying to get things,” he said.

Swan City Park is the city’s oldest park and Council President Cris Olson said events held at the park attract people to the community.

“Is this the park that we want to cut costs on or is this the park we want to have as our showcase park?” he asked.

Building the splash pad, fixing walking paths and overhauling the crumbling lagoons are all part of the first phase of a 20-year master plan to renovate the park.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.