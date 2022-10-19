‘Curses!’ premieres this weekend: Play based on grandmother’s story

A play written by a woman for her grandchildren will premiere this weekend as “Curses, A Fractured Fairies’ Tale” at Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, 117 W. Maple Ave.

Deb Meyer is the author and director of the play involving students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades.

“This is a brand new program,” said Meyer. “This is the first time they’ve tried it so we’re all learning as we go. We’re all having a lot of fun and we’re confident that we’ll be doing it again.”

The play was written about five years ago. It was published and then shelved due to COVID-19.

“Every theater in the world was closed, including Beaver Dam,” Meyer said.

In her message to the audience, Meyer explains that her grandchildren were going through some dramatic life changes in a short period of time.

“In the midst of all those changes they began acting out in ways that were completely uncharacteristic for them,” Meyer said. “Thus my Marigold character came to life. She’s quirky, cranky, hates change and casts unusual spells on anyone who irritates her. As the story unfolds she not only discovers the reasons for her crankiness, but also learns a number of valuable life lessons along the way.”

The theater also took the opportunity to teach other aspects of stagecraft. Tiffany Matras is coordinating those skills as tech director.

“We have a number of students involved in all aspects of stagecraft,” said BDACT Managing Director David Alan Smith. “They’re helping with sets, lights, props, costumes. We want kids learning in behind-the-scenes skills as well, because not everyone wants to be on stage.”

Members of the crew include: Alex Lubke – props and running crew; Cameron Garland – lighting crew; August Shier – sound crew; June Harmon – props and running crew; and Emma Dickinson – props and running crew. Those responsible for teaching skills include: Scott Eberle, Mary Kahler, Austin White, Carla Woebbeking, Steve Meyer, Amanda Luebke and Tina Swain.

The cast includes: Madyson DeWitt as Marigold, Sofia Angiolett as Maura/Old Hag, Allie Wheeler as Dawna, Syra LaFond as Princess Weeglia, Hawke Shier as Prince Yewdl, Liam Garcia as Morton/Mr. Grimm, Summer Helmer as Wendall, Brooklyn Abegglen as Jack and Hawke Shier as Grouchy.

Mice are played by Amelia Johnson, Emma Dickinson and Brooklyn Abegglen. Royal guards are played by Amelia Johnson and Summer Helmer.

Performances are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the BDACT Box Office, 117 W. Maple Ave. Hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., call (920) 885-6891. Tickets are also available prior to each show at the theater.