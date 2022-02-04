Cycling Without Age coming to Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam

Older adults and those with differing abilities will be able to feel the wind in their hair again when Hillside Manor brings the Cycling Without Age program to Beaver Dam.

Emily Dieringer, Marshfield Medical Center- Beaver Dam Community Benefits Coordinator, said she’s “super passionate” about implementing the program that uses pedal power to spur conversations and encourage social connections.

According to the Cycling Without Age website, the program began in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2012 and the first chapter in the United States was established in Wisconsin in 2015. CWA is represented in 52 countries and has served more than 2.5 million people.

The global movement builds intergenerational relationships on cycle trishaw rides. Trishaws are auto-battery-powered and work without using a throttle on the handlebar. They are wide enough to seat two people and the drivers in the program are referred to as pilots.

CWA provides opportunities for all to safely experience the joy of cycling along trails and city bike routes. Given their reduced mobility (and now COVID-19) many elderly and those with differing abilities crave safe opportunities to get outdoors.

The Wisconsin Bike Fed has provided assistance to more than 50 CWA state chapters. With a recently announced $151,000 grant from the Civil Money Penalty Reinvestment Program, the Bike Fed will fund efforts to increase the number of trishaws over the next three years. The expansion will bring together 20 new educators, nearly 300 pilots and thousands of passengers reaching each corner of the state.

Dieringer said Hillside Manor isn’t receiving any dollars to implement the program, but will receive training and technical assistance from Wisconsin Bike Fed.

“We’re really fortunate in Beaver Dam to be one of the first sites identified with this partnership with Wisconsin Bike Fed,” she said. “We’re working on the details of how to purchase a trishaw.”

Once the vehicle is acquired, the nursing facility will engage with staff and community members to participate as drivers. The trained volunteer pilots will be scheduled as often as they wish to participate.

Passengers will be residents of Hillside Manor or Stone Terrace initially, although Dieringer said she anticipates the program will open up to neighboring facilities or entities.

“It’s really meant to be a community asset with its home base at Hillside Manor,” she said.

The program is expected to launch in either April or May with one trishaw. The vehicles come with a large blanket and have been operated in Wisconsin through late autumn.

“Everyone I have known that has incorporated this program says, ‘Once you get one, you’re going to want two,’” she said.

Dieringer called the benefits to the program exponential, especially in improving the mental health of residents. She noted CWA reduces isolation and increases intergenerational connections.

“Passengers can build relationships with their pilot, storytelling can occur as they walk (or in this case ride) down memory lane and get to experience their community again.”

The trishaw is meant to be driven slowly so passengers can soak in the view.

“The intention is that you’re enjoying being outside in a way and a perspective that you may never have had before. That’s another really cool aspect of this program, the slowness to take it all in.”

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

