Daily 3K to be offered at St. Katharine Drexel School in Beaver Dam

God’s Little Miracles, a preschool program for 3-year-old children at St. Katharine Drexel School in Beaver Dam, is expanding to five days a week in fall.

The preschool program is open to children of any faith who are 3 years old by Sept. 1 of the year enrolled.

“Not too long ago it moved from two to three days a week. We found that of the other schools in our deanery (Catholic regional area), we were the only school that did not have a five-day preschool program,” said Principal Jennifer Crombie. “We’re excited to be able to offer it for the 2022-23 school year.”

Class time will be from 8:15 to 11 a.m. weekdays, with before and after preschool care available. Crombie said school families were surveyed about their wants and needs and it was determined that changing the program to five days would be welcome.

“We have more families coming in that are looking for a full-day experience,” she said.

According to the school’s website, its philosophy is to encourage the full development of each individual physically, mentally, emotionally, socially and morally with the help of parents, who are a child's primary teachers.

Crombie said the curriculum for 3-year-old students is play-based and by expanding it allows more opportunities for kids to explore their world.

She noted that the coronavirus did impact the number of kids currently attending the preschool program.

“We’re hoping that more will join us next year and see what a wonderful place this is to be,” she said.

The program is available for up to 20 children, with instruction provided by a teacher and classroom aid.

St. Katharine Drexel School is also a Beaver Dam Unified School District 4K site for four-year-old students. The district is offering a full-day 4K section for the first time at Jefferson Elementary School in fall. SKDS will continue to offer its daily morning and afternoon 4K program.

For more information on registration and tuition, call SKDS at 920-885-5558.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

