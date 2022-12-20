Daily Citizen moves to new location

Although they will still be closed to the public, the Daily Citizen has moved its offices to a new location. The offices have moved from 805 Park Ave. — the Citizen’s home since 1971 — to 1740 N. Spring St., Suite C. The new location is the former site of Freber’s Fine Jewelry, which closed in June of 2019.

The facility will be listed under the name of Madison Media Partners.

The Daily Citizen’s roots go back nearly 175 years. Beaver Dam’s first weekly newspaper was published in 1848. The Weekly Badger was housed in a building near the first dam, which had just been built at the site of the current dam near the old cotton mill on Madison Street.

The Badger was followed by about a dozen other enterprises until the paper’s great-great-grandfather, the weekly Dodge County Citizen, was established in 1857.

Eventually the operation was moved to the Concert Hall building at 105 Front St. (now Gergen, Gergen and Pretto Law Offices). Job printing was also done, making it a thriving business on Beaver Dam’s main thoroughfare.

An enterprise involving the Daily Citizen’s publishing family was begun in 1899 when Edgar Eugene Parker began publishing a monthly periodical called the Dodge County Farmer. Its aim, for the decade it lasted, was to “give our readers all the agricultural and stock news of the county.”

Father and son Edgar Eugene and Harry Hall Parker purchased the Dodge County Citizen from Thomas Hughes in 1910. They inaugurated the area’s first six-day paper, the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, on Feb. 20, 1911. At that time there were 278 paid subscriptions.

With new demands for space and equipment, in 1917 the Parkers set up operations in a new building at 211 S. Spring St. A number of changes and improvements ensued, and the South Spring Street plant remained the home of the Daily Citizen for 54 eventful years. In 1957 H. H. Parker sold his interest in the newspaper to his son Kenneth, Joe Helfert, Al Gocker and Bill Connors. Connors and Ken Parker’s son-in-law, James E. Conley Jr., bought the business in 1970.

The next major visible change came in 1971, when the entire operation was moved into the former Luken Lumber Company at 805 Park Ave. (The site was coincidentally purchased by the Parker family in 1868, and was owned by them until 1908). Conley made a number of changes to keep up with the ever-changing technology of printing, and the new facility provided room to grow and a place for the presses that rolled almost non-stop to produce the many publications that the company had grown to include.

The Daily Citizen and its Dodge County publications were sold to Madison Newspapers Inc. which is co-owned by Lee Enterprises, in 2002. Shortly thereafter, the printing operations were moved to Portage, and then to Madison.

The Daily Citizen joined the family of Wisconsin publications that includes the Wisconsin State Journal, the Baraboo News Republic, the Portage Daily Register, the Chippewa Herald, The (Racine) Journal Times, the La Crosse Tribune and a host of other affiliated publications. Lee’s other daily newspapers span the country, ranging from the Post-Dispatch in St. Louis to the Post-Star in Glens Fall, N.Y., and scores of publications elsewhere.

“The Daily Citizen and Madison Media Partners have taken important strides in better communicating with readers online and bringing them news in a timely fashion while incorporating multimedia storytelling,” said Director of Local Retail Advertising Scott Zeinemann.

“In addition to publishing the Daily Citizen, Badgerland Values – Dodge and the Shopping Reminder, Madison Media Partners also offers a full suite of digital tactics to help local businesses connect with their audience,” he said. “Tactics include targeted display, branded content, search engine marketing, search engine optimization, mobile location targeting, YouTube, connected TV, streaming audio and more.”

He continued, “Our dedicated employees continue the tradition that began so long ago,” said Zeinemann. “They are proud to be a part of the area business community, and to meet the demands of our thousands of readers and advertisers every day the paper arrives at their homes or is viewed at the web site at www.wiscnews.com/bdc.”