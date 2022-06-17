Damsels open in downtown location: Food, cocktails offered on South Spring Street

A cocktail bar with an innovative menu is one of the hallmarks of the newest enterprise to open in downtown Beaver Dam.

Damsels, a takeoff on Beaver Dam’s name along with the adjacent Dam Chicken restaurant, is currently open, offering a new experience for patrons at 302 S. Spring St.

Inter-Quest partners Jeff Davidson and Bill Schwartz are the owners of sister restaurants, Dam Chicken and Damsels. Although still struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain delays, they hope to have a grand opening for Damsels sometime in July.

“Dam Chicken opened April 2, 2020, which I think was three days after the state closed down everything,” said Schwartz.

“We have waited for some things forever, not to mention the challenges of finding enough staff to stay up and running,” said Davidson. “It has not been an easy process.”

It may seem counterintuitive to open another restaurant, but there was order in their plan.

“Dam Chicken is not particularly large and there was no room for restrooms in that space so they were installed here (in the Damsels space),” said Davidson. “When people started dining out we decided to spread out into the building we already owned next door. It was just sitting empty.”

“When we figured out how long it would take we realized that the market has changed from fast casual to something homey and comfortable where people can enjoy themselves,” Schwartz said.

“We decided to add some of the things we like that you can’t necessarily find elsewhere in town,” Davidson said. “We wanted to have high quality wines by the glass, a good selection of bourbons and craft cocktails.”

“We want people to be able to come down and talk, and try something new,” said Schwartz.

An outdoor patio was added with an attractive space and social distancing in mind.

“It’s a great place to come and try something you’ve maybe never had before,” said bar manager Brenda Mueller. “Our kitchen staff and bartenders are very skilled. We want people to feel very comfortable and at home."

She added, "Coming here is like visiting a friend. It makes you feel like you want to come back.”

The restaurant has an extensive collection of spirits behind the bar. Bright artwork stands out on the deep charcoal walls.

The Dam Chicken kitchen — they challenge you to say it three times fast — is where all the cooking takes place. It maximizes their earlier investment in a practical manner.

The menu — subject to change — consists of house-made specialties including appetizers (fried Brussels sprouts and barbequed brisket dip) from $9 to $11; sandwiches (mile-high Reuben and Cubano) from $10 to $13; entrees (adobo brisket pressed tacos and roasted vegetable Bolognese) from $14 to $15; and burgers (Black and Moo Smasher and OMG Ma’dam!) from $14 to $15. The dessert menu includes sweets (strawberry pound cake chocolate pecan bourbon pie) at $6 and $8; along with ice cream drinks, port wines, coffee and coffee drinks.

The cocktail menu includes craft cocktails such as a pomegranate Cosmo, a French gimlet and “The Damsel;” martinis and ice cream drinks; and the previously mentioned wines by the glass.

The bar also offers a range of Curious Elixirs -- non-alcoholic drinks made of “Only the world’s best juices, peels, roots, herbs, spices and adaptogens (to help the body adapt to stress).”

The restaurant is now offering a “soft” opening, providing a chance to train and prepare for the street reopening in late-July.

“The road closing has been a blessing from that perspective,” said Schwartz, who added that there is easy access from the Tower Parking Lot behind South Spring Street.

“Customers have been patient and we’ve had a lot of good feedback,” said Davidson.

“We’re happy to be part of the community here on South Spring Street,” said Schwartz. “Come try it out and tell us what you think.”

