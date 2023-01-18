 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

David Beal named to executive committee of Dodge County Board

  • 0
  • TERRI PEDERSON, Daily Citizen

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Board elected David Beal as the newest member of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors Executive Committee at their meeting Tuesday night.

Dave Beal

Beal

Beal is Juneau Police Chief and has served as the president of Dodgeland School Board, which he has been a member of since 2007. He also sits on the personnel committee and was previously on the building committee for the county board.

“I come here with an open mind and look forward to being part of the exec [sic] committee,” Beal said during the meeting

Supervisors David Guckenberger and Paul Conway were also nominated for the position.

Former Supervisor Dan Hilbert vacated the position when he resigned from the board in December.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News