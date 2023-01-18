David Beal named to executive committee of Dodge County Board

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Board elected David Beal as the newest member of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors Executive Committee at their meeting Tuesday night.

Beal is Juneau Police Chief and has served as the president of Dodgeland School Board, which he has been a member of since 2007. He also sits on the personnel committee and was previously on the building committee for the county board.

“I come here with an open mind and look forward to being part of the exec [sic] committee,” Beal said during the meeting

Supervisors David Guckenberger and Paul Conway were also nominated for the position.

Former Supervisor Dan Hilbert vacated the position when he resigned from the board in December.