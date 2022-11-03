Decorations to adorn Swan Park beginning this weekend

It is time to ditch the pumpkins and gourds and start decorating Swan Park for the upcoming holiday season.
Volunteers will be gathering at the park this weekend to assist the Beaver Dam Rotary with this year’s Christmas lights display.
“We are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said, who is the chair of the Christmas lights display for the rotary. “However, if the forecast holds true, we may set up on Sunday instead. If we set up on Sunday, we likely won’t begin until 10:30 a.m.”
There will be a lot of new displays this year including: Santa’s Workshop, Horse Drawn Carriage, Reindeer Catapult, and Elf on Roller Coaster. Schmidt said they will also be adding a Whoville display. A mailbox for "Letters to Santa" will be placed at the Gingerbread House.
For those attending, there are no special skills needed to help with the decorating. Schmidt said that the volunteers will be decorating with the lights and should go to the Gingerbread House for assignments.
Those who cannot attend this weekend will have a second chance to decorate the park on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
In addition, there will be other ways to help with the display including a donation box that will be near the Gingerbread House and online donations. Mail-in donation forms can be found on the Beaver Dam Rotary Club website bdrotary.org under Beaver Dam Rotary Lights.
The display will be lit up for the holiday season beginning on Nov. 25.
