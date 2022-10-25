Dementia awareness visible in Dodge County

About 2% of the residents in Dodge County live with some form of dementia which impacts their lives and the lives of their caregivers. There are efforts in Beaver Dam to bring awareness to the condition.

Recently, 2,000 purple flags were put up on the lawns near the intersection of Center Street and Maple Avenue, each flag representing someone living with dementia in Dodge County.

The show of support is being organized by the Dodge County Aging and Disability Resource Center, the Dodge County Center for the Arts and Church Health Services for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. The flags will be viewable through Oct. 30.

Although Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, it is not the only one that affects those living with memory disorders, said Bev Beal-Loeck, director of community outreach and events at Church Health Services.

To emphasize this, the pages of the book “Grandpa and Lucy” by Edie Weinstein have been printed out for display. They line the east side of the street from the corner of Front and Center to the intersection of Maple Avenue and Center.

The book is about a young girl’s discovery that her grandfather has Alzheimer’s disease and how she works with her mother to better understand how to interact with her grandfather into the future.

“Lucy loves spending time with her grandfather,” Beal-Loeck said. “They are going to a movie, and he can’t find the tickets and finds out that the movie time was the day before.”

The grandfather gets frustrated and calls Lucy by her mother’s name, which brings about a conversation with her mother about her grandfather.

“This book explains that you don’t confront a person with dementia,” Beal-Loeck said.

The book is 18 pages, with two picture pages, but there is also additional information about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia as well.

Beal-Loeck said they have had the book displayed around the downtown area for the last two years. She hopes those who attend the Downtown Fall Fest on Saturday will take some time to read through the display.

In addition, the Dodge County Center of the Arts is displaying artwork created by individuals with dementia. The display, which is called “Beautiful Expressions,” will be up until Nov. 6.

“Knowing how to interact with someone with dementia is so important,” Beal-Loeck said. “Everyone wants to be treated like the person that they are.”