Dementia Concerns Coalition retired, efforts continue in next phase

JUNEAU — Network. Resources. Support.

Those are just a few of the vital things provided over 23 years by the Dodge County Dementia Concerns Coalition (DCC). Although the group is no more, its work continues through the Aging and Disability Resource Center and through other resources.

A retirement party was held Friday, March 18, at the Dodge County Center for the Arts, 205 Maple St., in Beaver Dam. The purpose was to share DCC memories, indulge in a snack and acknowledge all the work that the coalition has done since it was formed in 1999.

In DCC’s inaugural year, there were few assets for those with dementia and those caring for them. The Dodge County Dementia Concerns Coalition was a pioneering step in addressing an often hidden and misunderstood condition.

“Some of the things that they were able to accomplish were dementia awareness and being to be able to offer training and presentations on many different topics involving dementia,” said Dementia Care Specialist Rob Griesel. “They were able to bring awareness with the 20 walks that they did throughout the years. They also were able to help financially with different things such as respite care, transportation, household modification, conferences and whatever else might be needed. They completed many, many projects over time.”

Their mission changed as government discovered that it could address dementia and other challenges more efficiently with a paid dementia care specialist. Griesel joined the Dodge County staff in 2018 following another dementia care specialist who began work in 2014.

The Dementia Concerns Coalition was one of the few resources available prior to that time.

“They just saved my life,” said Jean Hayden, who attended the retirement party. “My husband had dementia and I was desperate for any kind of help I could find. The Dementia Concerns Coalition did that for me and I have been involved in it ever since.”

“She went from finding out about resources or help to becoming part of that change and making sure that others knew that there are resources and help,” Griesel said. “There are things that can make it easier and you’re not alone. She was able to give back some of the support that she received.”

The annual walk raised awareness community-wide, and only ceased because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Since that time education kits have been distributed to inform small groups of dementia and the many aspects of care, coping and even thriving.

The DCC involved area health care providers, individuals, businesses and organizations. Dementia Friendly Dodge is an example of the next phase, where training is provided by volunteers to businesses, employers and others to help the whole population navigate challenges in their own environments.

“People with low vision have challenges as well. We all have challenges that can be addressed no matter where we are,” Griesel said. “Every environment can be made better with improved wayfinding, consistency, language and more. Those sorts of challenges not only relate to those with dementia, but to people in general. Everyone is aging. There are people who have dementia who are young. It’s not an age specific condition.”

He added, “The DCC accomplished what it set out to do and that work they started continues today. We have more supports and when those pieces were falling in place they were instrumental in making it happen. They brought many people together which was a huge accomplishment. To be able to get other groups and organizations together it was key to support having an ADRC representative as part of the coalition.”

While dementia care specialists and Aging and Disability Resource Centers were once limited across the state, they’ve expanded to include all 72 Wisconsin counties as well as a tribal dementia care specialist.

“Twenty three years ago many of the things that we have now were not in place,” Griesel said. “We’re not yet where we need to be but we’ve come a long, long way. There’s always work to be done.”

He added, “I think it’s important for people to realize that they’re not alone. There are support groups. There are engagement groups. There are resources. Other people are going through similar things. People can live a good life with dementia if they are supported properly. There are things out there that allow them to shine. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness.”

For more information call the ADRC at 920-386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, visit the Dodge County website or email rgriesel@co.dodge.wi.us.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.