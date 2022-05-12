Detective investigating Waupun homicide says scene was the 'bloodiest I have seen'

FOND DU LAC — A detective for the Waupun Police Department, who has since retired, called the scene of Carol Foreman’s death probably the bloodiest while testifying Thursday at the homicide trial of her grandson, Gregory Spittel.

“In my 38 years as a detective, it probably was the most bloodiest I have seen,” Brian O’Donovan said.

O’Donovan retired in January of 2020. However in August of 2019, he was called in to investigate the scene of Foreman’s death in her grandson Spittel’s home.

Foreman died on Aug. 28, 2019, following being found with serious injuries in Spittel’s basement. Spittel, who is accused in causing her death, entered the fourth day of his trial on Thursday.

Spittel faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first degree reckless endangering safety, two counts of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, intimidating witnesses and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.

He faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine and possession drug paraphernalia. If found guilty of first-degree homicide, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

Spittel, 33, Waupun, is being tried in the courtroom of Fond du Lac Circuit Court Judge Paul Czisny.

O’Donovan said he responded to the scene on Aug. 24, 2019, a few hours after the initial 911 call notifying first responders of Foreman being found in the basement.

“I went through the office to see what I could see,” O’Donovan said.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney asked O’Donovan if that was when the scene was secured from others going through in order to prevent the evidence from being destroyed. The scene was sealed for several days following Foreman being found in the home.

“To my knowledge it was,” O’Donovan said.

A search warrant was filed after the home was released in order to obtain a T-shirt that was found in the dinette area of the house by one of Spittel’s friends.

“There was a red substance on it and it was on the floor in the area,” O’Donovan said.

O’Donovan also viewed the doorbell camera footage and investigated a stop that Spittel had made to Mike’s Wild Boar Liquor, 814 W. Main St., Waupun, the night of Aug. 23.

O’Donovan also testified that there was no forced entry that he saw on the house.

Toney asked O’Donovan about the receipt and the debit card that was used during the transaction. He then asked O’Donovan if the debit card that was found in a pants in the basement with blood on them had the same last four digits as found on the receipt.

O’Donovan agreed.

He described going into the basement and finding a large pool of liquid, which was later identified as blood.

“It was 2 feet wide and about 3 feet long,” O’Donovan said. “On the wall there was blood spatter 3 to 4 feet from the floor.”

O’Donovan was asked to present the bloody clothes to the jury. Toney asked O’Donovan if he found any evidence to support that Foreman might have fallen down the stairs.

“No I didn’t,” O’Donovan said.

O’Donovan testified that he had previously met Foreman a few months prior when Spittel had been found by Foreman with a head injury in his garage.

“Carol was very concerned about Gregory and wanted the best for Gregory,” O’Donovan said, who said the last time he spoke to her was around May 28, 2019. “She was tearing up and gave me a hug, and I told her, 'It’d be ok we’d work on getting Greg better.'”

Spittel’s attorney Jaclyn Shelton asked O’Donovan about the May incident and if there was a search warrant because of a possible assault.

O’Donovan said he did have a warrant for Spittel’s phone to investigate if there was an assault or drug activity. The search warrant looked at phone data that had occurred between May 25 and 26.

“I didn’t know what took place,” O’Donovan said.

Shelton asked O’Donovan if he was aware that Spittel was severely injured and that the doctors’ indicated it was not a fall. O’Donovan said he was aware of that information.

“You got a search warrant because you had reason to believe the house was being watched,” Shelton said.

O’Donovan said there was also the possibility of drugs.

Shelton asked about several items that were not tested including cigarettes butts, a lighter, and blood that was on an ice shanty.

Spittel was transported from Waupun Memorial Hospital via flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

“He had very serious injuries and not consistent with a fall,” Shelton said.

Shelton asked if drugs or owing money to a drug dealer might be reasons for someone to be assaulted, and mentioned a larger amount of cocaine that was in Spittel’s house at the time.

“But you didn’t get a search warrant for the house,” Shelton said.

“No I did not,” O’Donovan said.

“You were aware of a small amount of cocaine next to Greg,” Shelton said.

“That was my understanding,” O’Donovan said.

Shelton asked about knowledge that O’Donovan had about other people being aware of Spittel having cocaine in his home, and he said he was not aware. He was reminded with a video from an interview done with Spittel.

Shelton also asked about people who had threatened Spittel as well as a trip that was mentioned about going to Mexico with Spittel and woman to pick up drugs.

O’Donovan was asked about a Snapshot message that Spittel and Foreman had taken on the night before Foreman was found in the basement as well.

Shelton also brought up an alternative reason that the bloody shirt might have been found by Spittel’s friend, and asked how O’Donovan got the bloody T-shirt that was found in the dining area.

“The shirt was not there on Aug. 24,” Shelton asked, who also noted that there was several times the house was checked by law enforcement prior to the house being opened back up for anyone to enter the home.

Shelton mentioned that law enforcement found a different white T-shirt also believed to have blood on it in the basement.

“It was not until 10 days later that you found that shirt,” Shelton said.

O’Donovan said that he was not aware of who came in and out of the house or who would have keys for the home.

“Blood was still in the basement not cleaned up,” Shelton said. “Do you know if the basement was not clean?”

“No I do not,” O’Donovan said.

The court also heard from Waupun Police Lieutenant Bradley Brzezinski, who testified earlier in the day about injuries that had occurred to Spittel and were documented.

The court also determined that the trial will go into Monday morning for closing statements. At mid-day on Thursday, the prosecution still had four more witnesses to bring in and the defense projected that they would need about half a day. The trial had been scheduled to end on Friday.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

